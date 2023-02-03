Seeking probe, debate on Adani row, Opp stalls both Houses of Parliament

With a united Opposition seeking a debate and the Congress party demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the fraud allegations raised against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report, triggering a steep fall in its stocks, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned without transacting any business for the second day on Friday. The Houses will now meet on February 6.

But the government maintained that it has no connection with what happened to the Adani firms. “There is absolutely no connection with it [Adani stock row]. Discussion on the President’s address is the priority. They [Opposition] do not have any issue,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters outside the Parliament House. The government also slammed the Opposition for stalling the House, saying it did not want Parliament to function.

The Opposition, including Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, BRS and Left parties, protested and sought a debate on the issue in a rare show of unity. In the last session, the TMC and the BRS didn’t join others during protests against the government. However, on Friday also, the demand for a JPC probe came only from the Congress MPs.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop protesting and participate in the Motion of Thanks to the address by the President; in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices under Rule 267, seeking setting aside of the business of the day to take up a discussion on listed issue.

The Opposition demanded a debate on the high exposure of public financial institutions — mainly the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) — to the Adani group, and the impact on them following the Hindenburg report alleging round-tripping of money by the group. The Congress wanted investigation, either led by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or by the Chief Justice of India.

Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised the Opposition for the disruptions. “Yesterday also, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that we have come to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. They perhaps do not want to let the House function. We request them to let the House function,” he said.

Soon after the Lok Sabha met for the day, Opposition MPs rushed to the well of the House raising slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into its business practices.

“You please go back to your seats… I will give you time to raise every issue you want to raise. The House has to take up the debate on Motion of Thanks… You don’t want to thank the first tribal woman President? I will give you enough time to raise the issues,” Birla told the members who were protesting in the well of the House.

With the members unrelenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2pm. When the House met in the afternoon, the MPs continued with the protest. Amid sloganeering, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers in the House.

In the Upper House, too, the Opposition stalled the proceedings. With the MPs trooping to the well of the House, Dhankhar warned that those who are disrupting the proceedings will be “dealt with”. As he was adjourning the proceedings for the day, Dhankhar said: “The House stands adjourned to meet at 1100 hours on Monday on February 6, 2023… Those who have come in the well of the House violating the regime applicable here will be dealt with.”

Earlier, when the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2.30pm, Dhankhar called for the introduction of private member’s bills. As the protests persisted, the chairman asked the members who had entered the well of the House to go back to their seats, saying he shares the “distress and anguish” of millions of people over “the kind of lack of decorum we are exhibiting here”.

“People expect us to deliberate and I expect honourable members to abide by the long-standing tradition, the essence of parliamentary practice to go by the decision of the chair,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar rejected 15 adjournment notices filed by members of various Opposition parties to discuss the Adani Group issue in the wake of allegations made against the conglomerate by a US-based short seller.

“I have received 15 notices under Rule 267 from different members… I have gone through all the notices. I am unable to accede to them as these are not fulfilling the requirements of Rule 267 and are not in conformity with the direction by the chair on December 8, 2022,” the Chairman said, leading to uproar from Opposition members.

“You have done your job. You have brought issues to my notice and I have given my ruling,” he said. The notices came from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Syed Naseer Hussain, Pramod Tiwari, Kumar Ketkar, Amee Yajnik, Neeraj Dangi, John Brittas, A A Raheem, V Sivadasan and Tiruchi Siva, K Keshava Rao, Elamaram Kareem, Sanjay Singh, Santhosh Kumar P, and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Opposition parties held a meeting in the morning to discuss the day’s strategy. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh described the Adani stock row as “corruption” and alleged that “it is the corruption of the Narendra Modi government”.