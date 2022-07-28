scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bhola, 53, and raided his premises in Patna and Darbhanga on Wednesday in connection with the “land for jobs” scam.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: July 28, 2022 9:13:12 pm
When Lalu (Left) became the railway minister as a key ally of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004, Bhola (Right) was appointed as the minister's OSD, where he continued till 2009. (Photo: Twitter/@bholayadavmla)

Former Congress legislator Ramanand Yadav had introduced a young mathematics post-graduate Bhola Yadav to the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in 1995. Bhola, who hailed from Darbhanga’s Bahadurganj had come to Patna to prepare for the Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) examinations. Lalu inducted Bhola into the ranks of his junior staffers, who assisted him in office works.

Just a year later, the fodder scam involving Lalu surfaced. This is when Bhola’s rise began as he started assisting Lalu at home and in courts. Lalu went on to break away from the Janata Dal to float his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party in 1997.

Also Read |Land for railway jobs: CBI books Lalu, kin in fresh corruption case

When Lalu became the railway minister as a key ally of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004, Bhola was appointed as the minister’s OSD, where he continued till 2009.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bhola, 53, and raided his premises in Patna and Darbhanga on Wednesday in connection with the “land for jobs” scam, which pertains to allegations that Lalu and his family members took land plots for a pittance as bribe from some people who were recruited as substitutes (Group D posts) in the railways. The agency had in May booked Lalu and his family members in this connection and searched their premises too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Bhola is said to have been a witness on papers for allegedly over 40 land transactions involving Lalu’s kin in the “land for jobs scam”. The CBI’s bid to arrest him has dealt another blow to the Lalu family, even though the RJD has sought to play it down by dismissing the agency’s action as “vendetta politics”.

Don't Miss |Lalu Prasad gets 5-yr jail term, fined Rs 60 lakh in fodder scam case

Bhola had been a member of Lalu’s troika of close aides that also included Ram Kripal Yadav, former RJD MP and principal general secretary, and Shyam Rajak, ex-minister.

Ram Kripal quit the RJD and switched to the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and is currently the saffron party’s two-term MP from the Pataliputra constituency. Rajak had been the principal RJD spokesperson for a long time. He later left the RJD to join the Janata Dal (United), but later returned to the party.

Bhola, however, never deserted the RJD and remained one of Lalu’s most trusted lieutenants through his good and bad times. He has all always been seen accompanying Lalu during his regular court appearances.

Explained |Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction in 5th fodder scam case

The RJD nominated Bhola as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council in 2014. In 2015 state Assembly elections, he contested from Darbhanga’s Bahadurpur seat on the RJD’s ticket and won. The party fielded him from Hayaghat, another Darbhanga district seat, in 2020 Assembly polls, when he lost. His 2015 election affidavit shows assets worth over Rs 3.5 crore. He has a house and land plots in Patna.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Bhola has continued to be a member of the teams of Lalu as well as his son and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. He is currently the RJD national general secretary.

When contacted for comments on Bhola’s arrest by the CBI, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told The Indian Express: “While we respect law and court process, BJP must not forget that it would not remain in power for ever. It should better stop political vendetta.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

3

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

4

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

5

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic

Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement