‘Personifies spirit of Nari Shakti’: On Savitribai Phule’s 192nd birth anniversary, tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to social reformer Savitribai Phule on her 192nd birth anniversary, and said that “she personified the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti.”

I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

Known as the first woman educator of India, Savitribai was a social reformer, an educationalist and poetess from the state of Maharashtra, who was vocal about inhuman and unjust practices that persecuted women and young girls. She played a pivotal role in women’s empowerment with the support of her husband, Jyotirao Phule.

Paying his tributes to Savitribai Phule, Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan said that “she will always be remembered for her efforts to end social evils like untouchability and initiatives to educate women in independent India”.

शोषित वर्ग व महिलाओं की शिक्षा और सशक्तिकरण को समर्पित महानायिका, सावित्रीबाई फुले जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। आजाद भारत में महिलाओं को शिक्षित बनाने की पहल व अस्पृश्यता जैसी सामाजिक कुरीतियों को समाप्त करने के प्रयासों के लिए उन्हें सदैव याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/B65KhmyTck — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 3, 2023

“Savitribai Phule has made an incomparable contribution in the field of women’s rights and education. Hundreds of salutes to such a great social worker who dedicated her life for women empowerment on her birth anniversary,” Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, tweeted.

“She will be remembered as a trailblazer in providing education for girls & for ostracized portions of society (sic),” the Congress party posted on it’s official twitter page.

She will be remembered as a trailblazer in providing education for girls & for ostracized portions of society. pic.twitter.com/POOALyyG0w — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2023

Remembered for her work against caste and gender injustice, Savitribai Phule is also known as the mother of Indian feminism. Her birthday is known as ‘Balika Din’ in Maharashtra, and is celebrated in many girls’ schools.

“Salutations to the great social reformer and the first female teacher who overcame many difficulties and started the first school for girls…” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wrote on twitter, paying his tributes.

“Savitrimai blazed the trail for women’s empowerment by offering education to Indian women who were stuck in traditions. Greetings to Savitrimai Phule, the pioneer of women’s education who fought against untouchability, oppressive social practices on her birth anniversary!” the NCP tweeted on its official page.

Paying his tributes to ‘Krantijyoti Savitrimai Phule’ on her birth anniversary, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that she kept the flame of women’s education burning and continued Mahatma Jotiba’s social work of removing untouchability

“Greetings to the first woman teacher in the country, Gnyanjyoti, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, who laid the foundation of women’s education, on the occasion of her birth!” NCP leader Ajit Pawar wrote on Twitter.

NCP MP Supriya Sule praised Savitribai for empowering women by giving them the power of education and dedicating her life for social reform.

“Despite various difficulties, the life of Savitri Bai, who fought for women’s education and the dignity of women in the society and their rights, will always be a source of inspiration for all of us,” Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia wrote on twitter.