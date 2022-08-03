Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasundhara Raje is 69

An unofficial upper age limit of 75 ended the career of several BJP stalwarts at the Centre around the time of the rise of Narendra Modi. Could Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia be trying the same with his cut-off recommendation of 70 years for politicians?

In the faction-ridden state unit, Poonia’s remark has stirred a hornet’s nest, given the fact that while Poonia is 57, his chief rival Vasundhara Raje will turn 70 in March next year, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur last week, Poonia said: “The government retires its employees at 60 years, and even if they are appointed (after this), it is done on pay minus pension mode. I feel that after 70 years, a person should give margdarshan (guidance), should prepare the new generation and give them their blessings. I feel that there should be a retirement age in politics, and before that, there should be an intention to give new leadership a chance.” He went on to announce: “I will take retirement at 70 years of age. I can commit to this from this stage.”

While Poonia’s age cut-off raised many eyebrows, others also noticed his choice of words. The three leaders past the unofficial 75-mark in the central BJP when Modi took over – L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee – had been placed in a ‘Margdarshak Mandal’.

Amidst heated speculation about his remarks, Poonia noted that people might get angry at what he said, and added that it was his “personal opinion”.

Apart from Raje, Poonia’s suggestion could end up putting Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, 77, and Raje loyalist leaders such as Kailash Meghwal who are in their late 80s out of contention.

During the speech, Poonia quoted Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh as advocating a retirement age of 65 years in politics, and said that he would try to ensure that in the next elections, at least 50 per cent of the candidates fielded by the party are new faces.

Poonia and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are known to share a frosty relationship. Sidelined while she held charge, he was appointed state president after Raje lost power following the 2018 Assembly elections. He has since recalled several Raje detractors back to the party organisation or elevated them to important posts.

“Poonia’s statement can be best explained as kahin pe nigaahen, kahin pe nishana (an indirect attack),” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express.

While there has been no reaction from Raje, other BJP leaders have distanced themselves from Poonia’s remark. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said he didn’t agree with Poonia. “It can be his personal opinion. I don’t find any connection. Politics is not only about attaining power, but also about sewa (service). A person should continue to serve as long as body and mind support him. Gandhiji continued to fight till the last years of his life. Those who helped India gain freedom, all of them were above 60 years. All Chief Ministers of Rajasthan so far have been elderly and experienced,” Rathore told The Indian Express, adding that in the next Assembly elections, if there are senior leaders with good public support and desire to serve the public, they should also be given a chance.

Himself 67, Rathore is a seven-time MLA and has handled multiple ministerial portfolios in previous BJP governments.

While Rathore was once known to be close to Raje, he is believed to have since fallen out with her faction. In recent years, in the wake of his raised profile as Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Rathore’s name is counted among BJP chief minister contenders.