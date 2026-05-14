Satheesan’s message of unity after being named Kerala CM: ‘KC Venugopal, Chennithala gave huge support … only teamwork will do’

After he was chosen as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, Congress leader V D Satheesan extended an olive branch to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for organisation K C Venugopal and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who lost out to him in the race for the post.

“My party has entrusted me with a huge responsibility. I thank the party, all leaders, lakhs of UDF workers and team UDF leaders who had worked hard for this election. I am indebted to all of them. We will work hard to implement all the promises one after another,” he said.

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“I see this responsibility as a divine calling. It is not a personal gain. A lot of people helped us. The AICC has helped us to make this success a reality. Everything was coordinated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Our former Opposition leader (Chennithala) is my leader, he is my dear leader. He was the chairman of the UDF campaign committee. Both of them gave huge support. We want to make new Kerala a reality. A person alone cannot deliver anything; only teamwork will do. I also have the onus to build a team to save Kerala,” he said.

Satheesan said decisions on the next course of action, including Cabinet formation, would be taken after consulting various UDF parties. “The party will decide on the Cabinet members, not me,” he said.

While Venugopal welcomed the nomination of Satheesan as the chief minister, Chennithala has not so far reacted to the high command’s decision. In Delhi, Venugopal told the media that he wholeheartedly welcomed the decision to make Satheesan the CM. “I want to congratulate him. The people of Kerala have given a massive mandate for the UDF. I extend all my support for the government. I extend all my support for him. Leadership will have many parameters in taking the decision. I always want to be with the party as well as the people,’’ he said.

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At the same time, Chennithala, who is the most senior of the three leaders, has not so far reacted to the high command decision. He hoped that the leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, would factor in his seniority as well as the administrative experience while making the decision. It has to be seen whether he joins the Satheeesan-led Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the upper-caste Hindu Nair community outfit Nair Service Society came out against Satheesan’s nomination as CM. Its general secretary, G Sukumaran Nair, said, “A destruction of democracy has taken place. All precedents have been flouted. The Congress has succumbed to the IUML. If there were a democratic process, the decision would have been different. The delay in selecting the CM was not to follow the procedure and precedents. The IUML support is very significant. That party should not have interfered in the selection of the chief minister. Has anyone taken count of the people who support a leader? Going by all parameters, Chennithala was leading in the race. The high command did not consider the support of the MLAs,” he told reporters.

All three contenders are from the Nair community. However, Sukumaran Nair has been critical of Satheesan’s rise in the Congress because of his stance against community leaders meddling in party matters. Satheesan has been critical of the vote-bank politics associated with leaders such as Nair and Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan, who is also known for making anti-Muslim remarks.

The NSS general secretary wanted Chennithala to be inducted into the top post. During the previous Congress government from 2011 to 2016, Nair had created a flutter in Congress by demanding that Chennithala be given the key post. On Wednesday, while hectic parleys were going on in Delhi, Nair came out with the allegation that IUML was meddling in Congress matters. What provoked Nair was the support Satheesan got from IUML in the race for the CM.