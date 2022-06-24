As Sasikala announces tour, AIADMK doubts her stomach for a fight

She was once one of the most influential figures in the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu politics. But Jayalalithaa’s long-time confidante V K Sasikala was ousted from the party in a power struggle that followed the former chief minister’s death in 2016.

Since she got out of prison in January 2021, after four years, Sasikala — or Chinamma as her supporters call her, drawing on her association with Jayalalithaa — has kept the AIADMK on its toes. In April, she held an iftar in Nagore, the site of a famous Sufi shrine, and on Friday announced a one-day tour of parts of Chennai and the adjoining Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

This comes as the party is embroiled in yet another crisis over its unitary leadership, with the camp led by former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami trying to oust party coordinator and former deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Both Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, and Panneerselvam, referred to as OPS, had come together to oust Sasikala in 2017.

Party insiders said Sasikala’s tour might be an experiment. Those in touch with her said she had no serious plans because challenging the AIADMK would mean taking on its ally BJP. So, the AIADMK insiders added, the tour might simply be a way for Sasikala to “keep herself alive” in public life or “remind everyone that she is not done with her public life”.

Sasikala’s tour is touted as one to “protect the rights of Tamil soil, and for the dignity of women”. The roadshow covers T Nagar, a commercial area in Chennai where she stays, Koyambedu, Poonamallee, Thiruthani, Koramangala, KG Sandigaim SVG Puram, Krishnakuppam, and RK Pettai.

AIADMK leaders who used to be Sasikala’s closest aides, including those who have been in contact with her since her release from prison, claimed that she was unlikely to engage in a high-magnitude political fight to capture the party for many reasons, including a lack of strength and willpower.

Asked about Sasikala’s tour, a senior leader in Panneerselvam camp said, “We will continue to try to negotiate with Palaniswami and solve the crisis, no other plans for us.”

Said a leader who travelled with the Sasikala family until last year,

“She has no idea about her future plans. Including the Thanjavur delta region, which is her stronghold, she has already completed four such tours in the southern and western belts as well as Villupuram and nearby regions. She received no meaningful feedback from these tours. No matter how many people gathered for her road trip from Bangalore to Chennai after her prison release in early 2021, those events cannot be replicated now. Dhinakaran also dashed a section’s high hopes for him.”

In 2017, it was OPS who triggered the mutiny against Sasikala. It marked the beginning of the end of the Sasikala era. Dhinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, was also ousted from the party within a few months when EPS joined with Panneerselvam to oust the two. EPS was a Sasikala loyalist and had been handpicked by her for the CM post.

Since Sasikala’s release from prison, OPS, already battered and cornered by EPS within the party, revived his channels to speak to Sasikala. Sasikala’s re-entry into the party was gradually supported by the AIADMK coordinator. This was one of the reasons that the EPS camp cited as a reason to push for the former CM alone to take the helm of the party.

Not only Sasikala, Dhinakaran has also announced a tour for next month. While EPS is completely in control of the party now, the question is whether Sasikala, Dhinakaran, or Panneerselvam can challenge it. According to senior AIADMK officials, they cannot challenge Palaniswami now.

“Because there was a government and power to protect in the 2017 crisis, mobilising support within the party was a do or die situation,” said a senior party functionary. “However, the party is now in Opposition. There are no elections till 2024. So, whatever support seen in favour of Palaniswami is more original. These MLAs and district secretaries were not paid to back him, but they now feel compelled to do so because they have political ambitions and dreams of their own. If the AIADMK dies slowly, they will all have a lot to lose.”