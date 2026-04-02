Sarbananda Sonowal interview: ‘Illegal Bangladeshi Muslims creating problems in Assam demography … have to remove them’

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, 63, has been the BJP’s first chief minister in Assam from 2016 to 2021. He is one of the incumbent party’s major campaigners in the state Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sonowal speaks on multiple issues, including the BJP’s poll prospects, its position on various matters, and some key Congress leaders’ defection to the party. Excerpts:

Q. You have been campaigning actively across Assam. What is your assessment of the BJP’s chances in this election?

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People now have mature and sensible opinion. They have a cautious way of thinking and making their own assessments on how the BJP has been able to satisfy and give them social justice in the last 10 years. On the other hand is the long rule of Congress over six decades. People do compare and then they discover a picture of growth. A very transparent picture of the upliftment of common people as a whole by way of not only creating connectivity and infrastructure but also other amenities, whether it is pucca houses, electricity, supply of gas cylinder, toilets – and giving guarantee of women empowerment through different schemes such as Orunodoi, Lakhpati Didi…. If you look at the ecosystem, meaning all the amenities, to live a life of dignity – this is what BJP was able to provide in the last 10 years… Congress could not deliver these to the expectations of the people of Assam, so this comparison automatically comes to people’s minds. We score a better position there. Through a logical assessment by them, it is quite natural that their trust goes for the BJP… When you deliver goods to the people, you can create optimism, trust.

There are some issues that are particularly touching the heart of people… The gamosa was confined to our traditional events, but now that has been promoted to the global stage by the Prime Minister… Also, the promotion of jhumoor, bagurumba, Lachit Barphukhan, Charaideo Moidams, as well as Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika.

Q. During his recent Assam campaign, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cited your case to criticise CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the BJP had made you its face to contest the 2021 polls, but following its win Sarma “snatched” the CM’s seat through “deception”. What is your response?

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They (Congress) do not carry the legacy of being a party with good discipline. On the other hand, the BJP is committed, dedicated and devoted to the cause of the nation… They cannot stand to us because they have always been confined to divide and rule politics, mean-mindedness, parochialism. Congress cannot bring out something valuable which can help society to grow unitedly. Because they have never been able to create unity in society, instead creating divisions in the country in the name of caste, community and religion. That is why, whether it is Kharge, Rahul Gandhi or anybody, they are always confined to mean-minded politics. But they must think of the bigger picture of building the nation.

Q. During the Sarma government’s tenure, we have seen a significant escalation in shrill “anti-Miya” rhetoric by the BJP dispensation, which has drawn sharp criticism from across the country. Why has this happened?

The BJP has a very clear policy for national integration. Whoever is a bonafide Indian citizen, whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, they are always protected…. But illegal Bangladeshi Muslims, they are creating problems in the formation of demography in Assam, where the indigenous people feel isolated, cornered and have almost become a microscopic minority. But BJP has come with a very strong agenda, to protect the indigenous people of Assam, bonafide Indian citizens. All those who have been living in Assam for centuries are all protected. There is no discrimination. But we cannot compromise with the growing population of illegal migrants, mostly Bangladeshi Muslims who have been brought by the Congress regime and given settlement illegally in many districts. As a result, our land which belongs to our people has been forcefully occupied by illegal migrants. That’s why our intention is very clear – we have to remove them from those illegal occupations. I did it in Kaziranga. During my tenure, I made Kaziranga free from rhino poaching and protected its sanctity.

Q. But is it acceptable in your view for CM Sarma to say that it is his duty to “make Miyas suffer” and ask people to “harass” them in order to force them to leave the state?

As I have said already, this is the line. Why did I go to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of the Illegal Migrant Determination Tribunal Act? Because we knew that this legislation would protect the interests of the illegal migrants. Ultimately, the local people would be cornered in electoral politics, they (illegal migrants) will come to the helm of affairs. That is why the challenge was there and we did the legal battle continuously for six years and after that, we got justice. The highest court of the land scrapped it…

Q. There has been a sustained defection of Congress leaders to the BJP over the years, and recently a Congress leader (Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi) was given a BJP ticket just a day after joining the party. Don’t you think this trend could affect the morale of veteran BJP workers?

A person, wherever he comes from, he will have to abide by the principles and philosophy of the BJP. We carry the legacy of value-based politics in the country. Leaders from other parties can come, but they have to stick to the discipline of the BJP all the time… If someone is ready to serve the society with this vision and principles, it’s okay.

You came to the BJP from the AGP and we are seeing that the latter’s political space is getting increasingly diminished as a BJP partner. As someone with roots in regional politics, do you think there is space for a regional party like the AGP in Assam anymore?

We believe in NDA. It’s not that only we are at the helm of affairs. We also have allies, they are all regional parties. This is like what we are doing in other parts of the country. This is inclusive.