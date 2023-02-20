Santhal tribals decisive in at least 12 LS seats, Mamata presses ahead with separate religion promise

Tribal politics has heated up in West Bengal as the state enters another round of elections, with panchayat polls coming up next followed by Lok Sabha next year.

In the latest move, the Mamata Banerjee government last week brought in a motion in the Assembly to recognise the Sari-Sarna tribal faith, based around nature worship, as a separate dharma or religion.

The recognition of their faith as a separate religion has been a long-standing demand among Santhal tribals, who are spread across Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Community leaders and parties, including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, have stepped up the demand ahead of the next Census, calling for a separate column for the Sarna faith in it.

In West Bengal, tribals make up 7-8% of the total voters. In four parliamentary constituencies in the Junglemahal region and eight spread across North Bengal, their share in the population rises up to nearly 25%.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP stunned the ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 seats in the state, it won all the four constituencies in Junglemahal and six of the eight in North Bengal.

In the 2021 Assembly elections though, when the TMC managed to contain the BJP, the tribal vote seemed to have swung back towards the ruling party, especially in North Bengal.

The Mamata government’s decision to concede the long-pending demand of tribals for Sari-Sarna as a separate religion appears to be a bid to counter the Droupadi Murmu effect.

Mamata realised the potential effect on the tribal vote as soon as the Modi government declared Murmu, a Santhal, as its presidential candidate. With Murmu set to become the country’s first tribal president, the West Bengal CM said that had she known the NDA was considering her name, she would have opted for consensus behind her and not pushed for Yashwant Sinha (who incidentally was the TMC’s choice, and later the combined Opposition’s).

The BJP government keeps reinforcing Murmu’s tribal credentials, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also pitched in by referring to the work of Prof Sripati Tudu from West Bengal, during his Mann ki Baat show. Tudu translated the Constitution into the Santhali language’s Ol Chiki script.

However, the apprehension among tribals remains that the RSS wants to subsume them within the larger Hindu identity.

Mamata announced the decision to recognise Sari and Sarna as separate dharmas or religions at a rally recently, adding that her government has also “recognised many festivals celebrated by tribals”.

Naresh Murmu, the working president of the International Santhal Council, says the gesture will go down well with the community. “The Jharkhand government has already given recognition to our faith. Now, the West Bengal government is doing so. It is a huge achievement for us. Obviously, the TMC will gain from this,” he says.

Murmu adds that they have also asked the Union Home Ministry to accord the recognition to their faith. “Jainism got recognition with just 44 lakh population. We are almost 50 lakh. Then, why don’t we get recognition?” Murmu warns that the BJP government at the Centre might “face the consequences in the coming Lok Sabha elections” for stalling the decision.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya says the people won’t get taken in by the Mamata government’s moves. “The TMC does divisive politics, while we do decisive politics. People know it. The Adivasis also know that the BJP has been with the community for decades. They are poor, but not fools. They see clearly what the TMC is.”