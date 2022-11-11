“Sanskari workers”: Dropped Rajkot MLAs honoured from BJP stage

WITH ALL the four sitting MLAs from Rajkot who won’t be contesting elections this time seated with him on the dais, Union Health Minister and senior Gujarat BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya Friday said this showed that the BJP was a “party with a difference”.

“Numerous workers from this city would have sought a ticket, and many have not got it. Only four workers have got tickets. Even some sitting MLAs have not got tickets. But I observe that their facial lines, speech, sentences, words, language and tone show their sanskar (virtue). They say, ‘If not I, then my worker is a candidate and we will make that worker victorious,” Mandaviya said.

While sitting MLA from Rajkot (West) Vijay Rupani, who was removed as chief minister in an overnight decision last year, bowed out of the contest, the BJP has denied tickets to its sitting Rajkot (East) MLA and Minister of State for Transport Arvind Raiyani, Rajkot (South) MLA Govind Patel, and Rajkot (Rural) MLA Lakhabhai Sagathiya.

Also seated on the dais was Vajubhai Vala, a former legislator from Rajkot (West) who was similarly eased out and was, till last year, the Governor of Karnataka.

After the meeting, the replacements for the sitting MLAs — Darshita Shah, Rajkot deputy mayor, from Rajkot (West); former mayor Uday Kangad from Rajkot (East); industrialist Ramesh Tilara from Rajkot (South); and former MLA Bhanu Babariya from Rajkot (Rural) — filed their nomination papers.

Mandaviya said that despite being denied a ticket, BJP workers like the four Rajkot MLAs “share the stage and declare that this is my worker and we will make him victorious”. “This sanskar, spirit have always been evident among workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Rupani, who also addressed the meeting, said the BJP has progressed by giving leadership roles to new people. “It has been a tradition of the BJP in Rajkot to assign responsibilities to new people… Systems have been created which have moulded workers into believing that the organisation is larger than the individual, and the country is more important than that organisation… The manner in which we four (sitting MLAs) are talking is evidence of there being no groupism,” he said.

Advertisement

Saying that Gujarat was “proud” of the BJP because of workers such as the four MLAs, Mandaviya added that the approaching Assembly elections come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a “Naya Bharat (New India)”.



“PM Modi has given a good slogan, Aa Gujarat maru chhe, meaning, ‘I have made this Gujarat’. By that, it is meant that Gujarat is the creation of every Gujarati, be it women or men, farmer or labourer, educated, businessman, industrialist, industry group, public institutes, NGOs,” Mandaviya said.

The former MLA from Gujarat said that the issues in the state were no longer “roti, kapda and makaan (food, clothes and housing)”, as the BJP rule had ensured its people much more — “roads, water and electricity”.