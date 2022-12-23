Sanjay Raut a ‘Chinese agent’: Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at Sena leader over border row comment

Amid the war of words with political leaders from Maharashtra on their claims over the border district of Belagavi, which has a large Marathi-speaking population, the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the boundary row, resolving to protect the state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution, which condemned the boundary dispute “created” by Maharashtra, was moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and was adopted by a voice vote.

Addressing the House in the ongoing winter session in Belagavi, Bommai countered Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut’s jibe that Maharashtra will “enter” Karnataka like the Chinese “entered” India, Bommai called the Rajya Sabha MP a “Chinese agent” and asserted that the BJP government in Karnataka will protect the state’s interests. He said: “The way Sanjay Raut spoke, I doubt whether he is in favour of China. He is anti-national. What else should I call him? If you come like the Chinese, we will do what Indian soldiers did.”

Bommai also said that his ministers had “got invitations from towns of Maharashtra seeking to be part of Karnataka” but Karnataka has never tried to “create a rift”.

Hitting out at the Bommai government over its plan to pass a resolution, as well as the Maharashtra government’s purported “silence” on the issue, Raut had on Wednesday said, “As China has entered (Indian territory), we will enter (Karnataka). We don’t need anyone’s permission. We want to solve it through a discussion, but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it.”

Express View | The battle for Belagavi

In his address to the House, former Karnataka CM and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah also condemned Raut’s remarks: “Let us not stoop to such a low level (as that) of Maharashtra. We will respond to them in a civilised manner. We are Indians. China is an enemy country. Does he (Raut) not have any manners and respect for the federal structure? They (Maharashtra) need to learn from the United States (on respecting federalism).”

In his speech, Bommai also condemned Maharashtra ministers and leaders. Reacting to NCP leader Jayant Patil’s statement, he said, “He (Patil) has made a comment in the House. It shows his culture and immaturity. This represents the culture of Maharashtra leaders.”

Also Read | The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and why it remains unresolved

Stating that the Belagavi issue is a “settled matter”, Bommai said people living in areas on both sides of the inter-state boundary share a “good bond, harmony and business” and these issues are stoked “only for political benefits”.

Advertisement

Bommai said: “We share borders with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It is only Maharashtra which raises unnecessary controversies over border disputes for political gains. Even our ministers have got invitations from towns of Maharashtra seeking to be part of Karnataka; people from Akkalkot and Solapur have approached us. They are fed up with Maharashtra’s administration. But we have never gone to create a rift. Instead of looking at the Karnataka region, let the Maharashtra government focus on developing those regions.”