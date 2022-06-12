Sangrur Square: As key bypoll nears, protesters raise their pitch

Candidates in waiting lists for jobs of clerks and constables, nurses seeking permanent jobs, contract workers of the transport corporation — an assortment of labour unions and other outfits have come out to protest or raise their demands in Sangrur, putting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a spot ahead of a key by-election.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resigned as MP, goes to the polls on June 23. In the backdrop of a series of setbacks for the Mann government — Moosewala’s killing, the RPG attack on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters and the Patiala clashes between members of a faction of the Shiv Sena and allegedly pro-Khalistani elements — the protests are bad optics for the AAP government.

Sangrur is an AAP stronghold, with nine Assembly constituencies. Mann had won the 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

Dreamland Colony, the private gated society in Sangrur where Mann’s house is located, has become the centre point for many of the protests.

Since April 4, days after the AAP government came to power, candidates on waiting lists for clerical jobs in district mini-secretariats have been protesting outside the colony. Nurses, who had been given temporary jobs in a medical college in Patiala during the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, joined them on May 4 to demand that their jobs be made permanent. Days later, on May 8, those on the waiting list for constable recruitment reached the spot. Five days ago, on June 7, contract employees of the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation set base outside the colony, demanding renewal of their contracts.

Till a couple of days ago, there were similar scenes outside the house of state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, where the ‘Overage Berozgar Union’ was protesting to increase the cut-off age of employees from 37 years to 42 years to apply for government jobs.

Raman Kumar, president of the Union, who met the CM on June 4, said, “The CM asked for some time to increase the cut-off age. If he doesn’t come out with an announcement on June 14, we will start an indefinite dharna outside Dreamland Colony from June 15.”

Read | Sangrur braces for brutal LS bypoll as all parties bring out the big guns

While AAP sources claim that the protests are being choreographed by the Opposition, Punjab AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said, “Yes, we are aware of a few protests in the poll-bound constituency. However, the government is making all efforts to resolve them. I don’t think these protests will have any impact on our popularity. Protesting unions should have some patience as our government is serious about their demands. Our CM has already promised to resolve farmers’ issues.”

Since the first week of May, labour and farm organisations such as the Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee, the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, the Punjab Mazdoor Union and Krantikari Mazdoor Union have been protesting in Sangrur against the recently proposed amendments in the state lease policy for panchayati land which did away with several relaxations previously offered to Dalit land labourers.

On June 9, the groups staged a ‘Chetavni (warning)’ rally at the grain market in Sangrur even after Mann and other Cabinet members in Chandigarh gave them a hearing on June 7 and 8.

“They met us only because the bypoll is coming up. The AAP won by a landslide victory only recently and now they are facing protests from all corners. One-third of the panchayati land meant for farming is reserved for Dalits but the new lease policy is causing harm to them; the reserve price of the land to be auctioned has been increased by nearly 20%. We discussed all these points with the CM on June 7 and 8 and now they have formed a seven-member committee to give land to Dalits at cheaper rates and to look into various other demands as well. We went ahead with the rally on June 9 because our demands have only been considered and not agreed upon as of now,” said Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee.

Since June 2, another dharna has been going on at the AAP party office in Dhuri — the Assembly constituency that Mann won from in the February elections — with the protesters seeking pending dues amounting to Rs 11 crore from a private sugar mill.

The Oppposition, meanwhile, says the protests are a sign of the AAP “graph falling”.

Capt Sandeep Sandhu, spokesperson of the Punjab Congress said, “After talking to voters in Sangrur, we have sensed that the AAP’s graph has fallen drastically. People of Sangrur are very clear when they vote. They were the ones who had sent AAP’s sole MP (Mann in 2019) to Parliament and they know when to turn the tables too.”