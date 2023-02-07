Sangh journal pushes for Uniform Civil Code; leaders say want it through states, not Centre

Why should mosques, churches and gurdwaras be allowed to manage their affairs and finances, while the government exercises control over affairs of temples, and why should Muslim women be deprived of alimony after divorce, when Hindu women are entitled to it?

These are among questions that RSS-linked magazine ‘Indraprastha Samwad’ has raised in the editorial of its latest issue, pushing for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Democracy and rule of law means everyone is equal before the law without any discrimination. But is this the reality? Unfortunately, despite 73 years since the Constitution came into effect, UCC has not been implemented,” the monthly wrote in its editorial.

Arguing that while criminal law is the same for all, civil law differs from religion to religion, the editorial noted, “If you are a Hindu woman, you are entitled to alimony after divorce. But if you are a Muslim woman, you aren’t. Such discrimination should not be acceptable in a civilized society.”

The UCC is a project close to the heart of the Sangh Parivar, and several BJP MPs have in the recent past brought private member’s Bills in Parliament on UCC.

Last year, the Uttarakhand government formed a committee for implementation of UCC, and the panel is currently taking suggestions from across the country on the issue. The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced the formation of a committee.

Sources said the Sangh believes the best way to push the UCC at the moment is through the states, and not through an all-encompassing Central legislation.

Sources in RSS also said the Sangh is in no hurry to push through the UCC. “The law for this needs far deeper study and wider consultation. This is not Article 370, which was just a matter of taking a decision — the UCC concerns every section of the society, and so taking everyone’s views is necessary. It is good that a debate is taking place in the country over it,” an RSS leader said.

Many leaders have pointed out that while Sangh’s overt concerns have been over exclusive practices under the Muslim law, and that it is wary of antagonising tribal communities in the country, whose practices of marriage and family life are rather diverse and different from ‘caste Hindus’, through a legislation on UCC.

However, an RSS leader said this concern, too, is diminishing. “According to our ground reports, the tribal communities are increasingly getting assimilated into the mainstream and now there are hardly any cases of polygamy or polyandry in these communities,” the leader said.

In its editorial, the Indraprastha Samwad mentioned that there should be no discrimination in ensuring basic religious rights.

“Hindus, too, must get the same religious rights that other religions enjoy,” it stated. “For example, the government exercises control over temples and their treasury. But this is not true for mosques, churches and gurudwaras. Temples and their income are subject to income tax, but mosques, churches and gurudwaras are not. Government interferes in the functioning of educational institutions run by Hindu organisations, but not in institutions run by other religions.

“Barring Hindu religious sites, all other religious sites are managed by the people of that religion. How can such a discrimination be accepted in a democracy?”