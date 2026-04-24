In list of 7 who switched from AAP to BJP: Sandeep Pathak, professor who once caught Kejriwal’s attention

Mockingly called the Aam Aadmi Party’s “super strategist” because of its successive electoral defeats since he was appointed as the party’s first national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak’s name in the list of seven Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP on Friday was perhaps the most surprising, AAP leaders say.

The 47-year-old former IIT Delhi professor had been elected to the Upper House in April 2022, just months before he was chosen for the organisational post, underlining his closeness to then-Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.