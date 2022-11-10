Flying under the radar, SP strategy of ground connect in UP bypoll makes BJP sit up

The Samajwadi Party (SP) may have lost the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll in Lakhimpur Kheri district to the ruling BJP, but in around seven-and-a-half months since the state Assembly elections, it has improved its vote share to 40.52 per cent from 37.4 per cent.

This it achieved by changing its strategy from holding grand public meetings to focusing on direct contact with voters on the ground.

According to SP insiders, the party’s strategy was to keep its campaign low profile, work silently and avoid the attention of the administration as well as that of the BJP.

Its strategy is being acknowledged even by senior BJP leaders, one of whom said that if the SP had continued in the bypoll like it did in the general elections, the BJP would have won even more comfortably. “The SP’s strategy made the bypoll a tough contest for the BJP. We won only because because we take every bypoll seriously,” he said.

While the BJP deployed over a dozen of its state ministers in the campaign, along with state and national officers-bearers, as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed a public meeting, SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not turn up for the campaign at all. Busy in rituals following Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death, he sent leaders to speak to voters of their respective castes in Gola Gokarannath.

“The absence of Akhilesh was seen as a signal by the BJP that the SP was not serious about the bypoll. But we were working on the ground, with a number of leaders of different castes,” said an SP leader.

SP state president Naresh Uttam, an OBC leader, himself camped in the constituency for 10 days. Another prominent OBC leader, Swami Prasad Maurya, who had left the BJP to join the SP before the 2022 Assembly polls, also camped in the constituency for three days, touring the villages dominated by voters of his caste. Kurmi (OBC) and Muslims are in a majority in the Gola Gokarannath constituency, followed by Brahmins and Dalits.

The SP also sent leaders like Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, Narendra Singh Verma, Rajendra Kumar, Tilak Chandra Ahirwar, Indrajeet Saroj, Rajpal Kashyap. Rajendra Chaudhary, Ananad Bhadauriya and others to campaign at the constituency.

Uttam said the party’s strategy in the bypoll was to work at the booth level and speak to individual voters. “Instead of holding big shows of rallies and public meetings like in the past, where the communication is one-sidedm with speeches from the dais, we held small meetings of 50 to 200 people, so that the interaction with voters was more personalised and their problems could be discussed. It helped us establish direct dialogues with local voters. The SP told voters about anti-people policies of the BJP government,” Uttam said, adding that with this strategy, the party was in fact hopeful of winning the election.

“But we don’t know where our votes have gone. A report has been sought from the local district party unit with details about the reasons for our defeat,” he said.

SP Lakhimpur Kheri district president Rampal Singh Yadav said, “We worked on booth management and kept the public meetings of our leaders low-profile, to avoid the attention of the local administration, which was openly supporting the BJP candidate. We were fearful that if the government realised that our meetings were drawing crowd, it would have harassed SP voters and workers.”

The SP’s strategy was unlike previous bypolls, like say the one for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, where the party was posting videos and photographs of campaigning party leaders on social media, and was eager to draw coverage of these programmes in the mainstream media, in order to draw larger crowds to its public meetings. The party avoided such publicity in the Gola Gokarannath bypoll.

The SP had also strategically fielded a Brahmin candidate, Vinay Tiwari, against the BJP’s Aman Giri. The Giris are registered as OBC, though because their caste profession is temple service, they are associated with the upper castes.

Brahmins are largely considered supporters of the BJP. A BJP functionary said, “The SP’s strategy worked, and its candidate got a good number of votes in every round of counting. For the first time, the SP was seen working at the booth level.”

The BJP leader added that CM Adityanath’s speech may have turned the tide in favour of the BJP. “There was unrest among sugarcane farmers over dues. But the CM announced that he will take strict action against those who delay payment. Also, he promised infrastructure development in the constituency. Further, the reputation of Giri’s family — his father Arvind was a five-time MLA from this seat for the BJP — also helped in getting votes,” said the leader.