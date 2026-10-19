Samajwadi Party dissolves Kannauj unit, BJP takes aim at Akhilesh’s PDA strategy

Photographs and videos purportedly showing rows of empty chairs at the October 16 conference, attended by SP’a Uttar Pradesh state president Shyam Lal Pal, circulated on social media.
Leaders of the dissolved unit offered their own explanations for the turnout, saying booth workers were occupied with the Special Summary Revision of voter rolls.
Singh also hit back at the BJP, alleging that its own public meetings had struggled to draw crowds. “The fact remains that despite deploying a huge police force, recent BJP events, including those addressed by the Chief Minister in Varanasi, did not draw a decent crowd. Their big leaders have failed to attract crowds, yet they are taunting us over an organisational meeting,” he said.
BJP questions SP’s PDA outreach
The controversy comes at a time when the SP is seeking to consolidate its PDA — Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) — political coalition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and is undertaking PDA sammelans across the state. The strategy has been central to the party’s attempt to broaden its social base beyond its traditional Yadav and Muslim support.
Senior SP leaders also said the dissolution of the district unit was intended to push the organisation to take its activities more seriously ahead of the polls, and should not be seen as evidence of a wider decline in the party’s electoral prospects.
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The BJP’s attack, however, centered on the significance of the venue. Kannauj is not merely another district for the SP: it is Akhilesh’s Lok Sabha constituency and a political stronghold associated with the Yadav family.
Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and a minister in the BJP-led government, targeted Akhilesh’s claim of representing backward communities and Bahujans. In a post on social media, he asked the SP chief to dissolve the party’s state-wide organisation ahead of the elections, arguing that the Kannauj episode exposed the limits of his political outreach.
Former Kannauj MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak said SP leaders made big claims and waved party flags but could not fill even 100 chairs at their conference. He questioned how the party expected to take on the BJP in elections if it could not draw a substantial crowd to its own organisational event.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun also targeted the SP, arguing that dissolving the district committee or appointing a new one would not address the “party’s deeper problem”.
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“The SP never had support beyond the family,” Arun said, adding that changes in the organisation would make little difference unless the party changed its policies and intentions. He also claimed that the party lacked support across UP.