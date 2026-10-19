Samajwadi Party dissolves Kannauj unit, BJP takes aim at Akhilesh’s PDA strategy

The “sparse” turnout at a Samajwadi Party (SP) ‘PDA’ conference in Kannauj — party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency — has triggered a political exchange, with the BJP questioning the party’s claims of expanding its support base among non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

Photographs and videos purportedly showing rows of empty chairs at the October 16 conference, attended by SP’a Uttar Pradesh state president Shyam Lal Pal, circulated on social media.

The SP subsequently dissolved its Kannauj district unit, including its frontal organisations, attributing the decision to the unit’s performance. Speaking to The Indian Express, SP spokesperson Udaiveer Singh said, “The BJP has no idea what it is talking about. It was an organisational event, and the party felt that the performance of the district committee was not appropriate, so it was dissolved later.”