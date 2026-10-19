Samajwadi Party dissolves Kannauj unit, BJP takes aim at Akhilesh’s PDA strategy

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With the BJP targeting the Samajwadi Party over the 'sparse' turnout at a PDA conference in Akhilesh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency, the episode has turned into a political contest over crowd mobilisation ahead of the 2027 UP elections.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 06:53 PM IST
akhilesh yadavThe controversy comes at a time when the SP is seeking to consolidate its PDA — Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) — political coalition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and is undertaking PDA sammelans across the state. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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The “sparse” turnout at a Samajwadi Party (SP) ‘PDA’ conference in Kannauj — party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency — has triggered a political exchange, with the BJP questioning the party’s claims of expanding its support base among non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

Photographs and videos purportedly showing rows of empty chairs at the October 16 conference, attended by SP’a Uttar Pradesh state president Shyam Lal Pal, circulated on social media.

The SP subsequently dissolved its Kannauj district unit, including its frontal organisations, attributing the decision to the unit’s performance. Speaking to The Indian Express, SP spokesperson Udaiveer Singh said, “The BJP has no idea what it is talking about. It was an organisational event, and the party felt that the performance of the district committee was not appropriate, so it was dissolved later.”

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Leaders of the dissolved unit offered their own explanations for the turnout, saying booth workers were occupied with the Special Summary Revision of voter rolls.

Singh also hit back at the BJP, alleging that its own public meetings had struggled to draw crowds. “The fact remains that despite deploying a huge police force, recent BJP events, including those addressed by the Chief Minister in Varanasi, did not draw a decent crowd. Their big leaders have failed to attract crowds, yet they are taunting us over an organisational meeting,” he said.

BJP questions SP’s PDA outreach

The controversy comes at a time when the SP is seeking to consolidate its PDA — Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) — political coalition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and is undertaking PDA sammelans across the state. The strategy has been central to the party’s attempt to broaden its social base beyond its traditional Yadav and Muslim support.

Senior SP leaders also said the dissolution of the district unit was intended to push the organisation to take its activities more seriously ahead of the polls, and should not be seen as evidence of a wider decline in the party’s electoral prospects.

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The BJP’s attack, however, centered on the significance of the venue. Kannauj is not merely another district for the SP: it is Akhilesh’s Lok Sabha constituency and a political stronghold associated with the Yadav family.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and a minister in the BJP-led government, targeted Akhilesh’s claim of representing backward communities and Bahujans. In a post on social media, he asked the SP chief to dissolve the party’s state-wide organisation ahead of the elections, arguing that the Kannauj episode exposed the limits of his political outreach.

Former Kannauj MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak said SP leaders made big claims and waved party flags but could not fill even 100 chairs at their conference. He questioned how the party expected to take on the BJP in elections if it could not draw a substantial crowd to its own organisational event.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun also targeted the SP, arguing that dissolving the district committee or appointing a new one would not address the “party’s deeper problem”.

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“The SP never had support beyond the family,” Arun said, adding that changes in the organisation would make little difference unless the party changed its policies and intentions. He also claimed that the party lacked support across UP.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

 

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