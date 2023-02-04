Everyone, everywhere: How Sakal Hindu Samaj is spreading an ‘anti-love jihad’ campaign

The Sakal Hindu Samaj is set to hold a public meeting in Mumbai on Sunday after the Maharashtra government assured the Supreme Court that clearance would be given subject to the condition that no hate speech is made by the participants.

Starting November, when it began its string of public meetings against “religious conversion” and “love jihad”, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has covered more than 20 of the state’s 36 districts.

A loose conglomeration, the Samaj includes right-wing outfits such as the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Hindu Pratisthan, Durga Vahini, Vishwa Shriram Sena and Sanatan Sanstha. With several of these outfits linked to the RSS, its rallies, which have drawn accusations of hate speech, have seen few obstructions from the Shinde Sena-BJP government.

The rally to be held in Mumbai will be the Samaj’s third in the city, demanding “stringent laws to stop love jihad and religious conversion of Hindus”.

A senior RSS functionary, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formation of such an organisation or its aim was not a surprise. “Religious conversion of Hindus by Christians and Muslims has been on our agenda for long, and we have been fighting against their coercive methods,” he says.

Claiming that “conversations are rampant in remote villages”, the RSS leader adds that these have been “on the rise” for the past couple of years, especially “instances of Muslims trapping Hindu girls in marriages and converting them to Islam”.

According to sources, the immediate provocation for the formation of the Sakal Hindu Samaj was the killing of Shraddha Walkar, whose partner Aftab Poonawalla is accused of murdering her, cutting up her body and disposing of the parts over months. Originally Mumbai residents, the two were living in Delhi when the alleged killing happened.

Advertisement

The RSS leader says there was an outpouring of anger “across Hindu society” over the killing, and it was during deliberations on the same that the VHP, Bajrang Dal and other outfits decided they had to hit the streets. “To give the agitation a structured look and facilitate greater participation of political parties and the people, the name Sakal Hindu Samaj emerged. It is meant to include all Hindus living in society.”

A leader-less outfit, the Sakal Hindu Samaj includes representatives of the various outfits associated with it, with coordinators selected among them to plan rallies and venues. Social media is then used to inform the people about the time and venue of the rallies.

The amorphous nature of the Samaj makes it easier for it to elicit support from across groups such as traders’ unions, as well as involve upper castes to backward classes.

Advertisement

The Sakal Hindu Samaj held its first rally at Parbhani district in Marathwada region in November 2022. Its members say that the overwhelming response to it led them to press ahead with meetings across the state.

The speakers at the rallies have included Kalicharan Maharaj, who was tried both in Maharashtra (then under the MVA government) and Chhattisgarh last year for remarks allegedly targeting a minority community and Mahatma Gandhi, while hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse. Another speaker, Kajal Shingla alias Kajal Hindustani, has also been accused of hate speech in the past.

At a Sakal Hindu Samaj rally in Ahmednagar, Kalichran claimed “40,000 cases of love jihad” and said: “Muslims are luring Hindu girls through vashikaran (black magic).”

Senior VHP leader Shriraj Nair says the Samaj is meant “to unite all Hindus under one banner”. “It is a platform where Hindus can raise their voice against injustice.” He claims the state government is receptive to their demand for laws to curb love jihad.

Claiming “atrocities on Hindu women” and cow slaughter, Maharashtra Hindu Janajagruti Samiti chief Sunil Dhanwat says: “There should be zero tolerance on these sensitive issues.”

Advertisement

Ram Singh Bawri, the national president of the Hindu Ekta Andolan Samiti, which is also participating in the rallies, demands death sentence for Aftab Poonalla “to set an example”, adding: “Hindus have seen silent till now. But not anymore.”

BJP and Shinde Shiv Sena ministers, elected leaders and office-bearers have largely stayed away from these rallies, though Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar was present at the Samaj’s January 29 Mumbai meeting.

Advertisement

With Mumbai poised for high-pitched BMC elections, Shelar says one should not link the rallies with politics. “The growing instances of love jihad are a menace and a social issue. The rallies are apolitical. Any individual belonging to any ideology, community or organisation can voluntarily participate in the Sakal Hindu Samaj’s rallies against love jihad.”

Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni, who was part of the Samaj’s “anti-love jihad” rallies in the Vidarbha region, says: “The Samaj is a banner bringing in all those who want to associate with this battle against religious conversion and love jihad. The objective is to provide a forum for the people to express their views, and the rallies channelise the unrest among Hindus.”

The protests are labelled “Hindu Janakrosh (anger)”, he notes.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too has spoken of the need for a law against “love jihad”. At an interaction last month in Mumbai, he claimed atrocities against “innocent girls belonging to certain community” by boys of another. “The instances have taken place and are rising. It has led to clashes in villages, leading to law and order problems,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the state government was not against inter-caste or inter-faith marriages. “But where fraud is happening in the name of marriage, the government must intervene.”