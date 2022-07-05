Fending off other storms, Kerala CPM buffeted by another: minister’s remarks on Constitution

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala’s Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, whose remarks on the Constitution set off a political storm, has landed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, already battling a string of scandals and allegations, in a spot.

Speaking at a party function in Pathanamthitta on Monday, Cheriyan said, “A beautiful Constitution has been written in the country. I would say the Constitution has been written in such a manner as to ensure that the maximum number of people are looted. What the British prepared, Indians penned down. Over the last 75 years that it has been implemented, I would say this is a Constitution that ensures the exploitation of the maximum number of people in the country.”

Dismissing ‘secularism’ and ‘democracy’ as “kuntham” and “kudachakran’’ – spear and umbrella spoke, a slang to suggest insignificant matters – Cheriyan went on to say, “The writers of the Constitution inserted a few good things such as democracy and secularism here and there, but the Constitution is a tool to exploit the common man.’’

Cheriyan, a two-time legislator from Chengannur Assembly constituency, had last year landed in controversy after he allegedly raised questions on the morality of Anupama Chandran, who had accused the party establishment and her parents of forcibly taking away her newborn child and putting him up for adoption without her consent.

As the Opposition Congress and BJP took to the streets demanding Cheriyan’s resignation and threatening to raise the issue in the Assembly, the office of the Governor sought details of the minister’s speech.

Cheriyan’s latest remarks have given the already charged Congress, which has been launching a series of protests against the CPM, including over K-Rail and over the recent vandalism of Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, another handle to take on the ruling Left Democratic Front. Congress state president K Sudhakaran declared that the party would start an open agitation demanding Cheriyan’s exit if he fails to step down.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said, “Secularism and democracy are kuntham and kudachakram for Cheriyan. His remarks are a violation of the oath of office.”

BJP state president K Surendran said the minister has no right to continue in office. “He is duty bound to protect the Constitution. He has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. His words smack of the Communists’ disdain for the Constitution. The Chief Minister should sack him from the Cabinet,’’ said Surendran.

While the CPM attempted to ride out the crisis by saying there was no question of the minister quitting and called it a possible “slip of tongue”, Cheriyan’s comments have left the party red-faced considering that it has always been accusing the BJP of weakening the Constitution.

CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby said, “He didn’t criticise the Constitution, but only spoke out against centres of power. If there is any lapse on the minister’s part, it will be rectified.’’

Insisting that his remarks have been distorted, Cheriyan said, “As a public servant, I respect the Constitution and uphold its noble values. My party is at the forefront of upholding the demand to protect our Constitution and the values it upholds.’’