‘Sagardighi result shows Mamata not invincible’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

In a personal victory for West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party Thursday looked set to wrest the Trinamool Congress stronghold of Sagardighi Assembly seat, in a bypoll. Chowdhury skipped the Congress plenary session to focus on campaigning for the seat which falls in his citadel of Murshidabad. The party fought the poll in alliance with the Left Front. Excerpts:

The Congress is winning the Sagardighi seat in West Bengal. Are you relieved?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: The result has amply proved that a leader like Mamata Banerjee is not invincible. She can be vanquished. The support of the common people should not be taken for granted. The opinion of the common people is not the patent of any political leader, however high and mighty that person may be.

What was the Congress’s strategy?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: First of all, we forged an alliance with the Left parties. We proposed to the Left that they should support us. Because, in this segment, the Left parties are well behind us. But I sought their cooperation and they extended cordial cooperation to us. Before doing it, I met the Chief Election Commissioner and spelt out clearly how the ruling Trinamool Congress commits atrocities before and during elections. I urged the EC to prevent the TMC from vitiating the atmosphere and to ensure free and fair elections.

Were you happy with the arrangements made by the EC?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: The EC did a lot. I must appreciate the performance of the EC and its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, at least in this Assembly segment. They performed excellently and common voters gathered the strength and confidence to come out and cast their votes freely. It has been proven that if the common people are assured that they can exercise their franchise without fear… they will come out and something different can occur.

You said the results have proven that Mamata is not invincible. What are the implications for the TMC in your view?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: Discontent is brewing and simmering in the ruling party. Because, over the years, the ruling party has been infected by corruption in such a way… many honest workers in the TMC are getting disenchanted. We have garnered a little percentage of the votes from that disgruntled section of the ruling party. I have observed that some of the people who used to vote for the BJP… a small share of them… this time they voted in a strategic manner in order to defeat the TMC.

Sagardighi has a substantial Muslim population. Would the defeat of the TMC signal that the Muslim vote is shifting away from the ruling party?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: I think so. The Muslim vote is veering towards us. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has had a salutary impact on the Muslim vote.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court in an order restricted the government’s power to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. You are the Opposition nominee in similar selection panels for the CBI director, CIC and Central Vigilance Commissioner.

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: I think there should be more transparency in these appointments. I go to these meetings, but the way the government prepares the list of candidates… how they shortlist… your hands are tied. There is need for a thorough overhaul. (But) What they have said is cosmetic. You cannot do anything substantial.

Can you elaborate?

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY: There should be more focus on the integrity of the candidates. Their track record in terms of integrity along with efficiency and impartiality should be looked into. There should be transparency in short-listing because the government has the instruments to fiddle with it. And because of this the Opposition nominee is not able to do much at these selection panel meetings.