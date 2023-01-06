Politics | ‘Do not wear saffron’: Congress leader draws BJP ire for telling Adityanath to ‘become modern’

Former Congress MP Hussain Dalwai’s statement that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “should not wear saffron clothes and embrace modern ideas” has received severe flak from the BJP, which has accused the senior leader of “hating Hindutva and Hindu yogi clad in saffron”. Adityanath was in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday to meet industrialists and bankers and invite them to an investors’ summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

Dalwai, according to ANI, told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, “Don’t talk religion every day. Do not wear saffron clothes and become a little modern.”

Mumbai | He (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) should develop businesses in UP instead of taking them from here. He should wear modern clothes instead of wearing saffron clothes as industry is a symbol of modernity: Congress leader Hussain Dalwai (04.01) pic.twitter.com/rZmZhSnGvt — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

The Congress leader went on to say, “Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So, instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive.”

The BJP came down heavily on Dalwai. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted on Thursday, “Hussain Dalwai of Congress attacks saffron & saffron clothes of CM Yogi This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka prayog & udyog (this is not a coincidence but the use of votebank)! Does Congress oppose saffron in tricolour too? Will Congress take action.”

Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted on Twitter, “Congress ideology of secularism is totally fake. Reality is they hate Hindutva and Hindu Yogi clad in saffron.”

Hussain Dalwai of Congress attacks Saffron & saffron clothes of CM Yogi This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka prayog & udyog ! From Hindu Terror to attack on Saffron , Hindu का अपमान तो चले वोटबैंक की दुकान Does Congress oppose saffron in tricolor too?Will Congress take action pic.twitter.com/NFYlgfpylP — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 5, 2023

Ghatkopar West MLA Ram Kadam tweeted in Hindi, “Why do Congress leaders and their party have so much hatred for the saffron, the sacred colour of the Hindu religion?”

He added, “The colour of our flag and the dress of our sages and saints are not only symbols of sacrifice, sacrifice, service, knowledge, purity and spirituality. Congress remembers Hindu religion and Hindu people at the time of elections.”

Defending her party colleague, Mumbai Congress vice president Nagma Morarji said, “First of all, he’s (Adityanath) not Vivekanandaji and 2nd what’s wrong with what Mr Hussain said … that’s his point of view … did not Sadhvi Pragya go abt what she said regarding sharpening knives yet she wears a saffron attire openly advocates for Godse Yogi.”