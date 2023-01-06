scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

#Politics | ‘Do not wear saffron’: Congress leader draws BJP ire for telling Adityanath to ‘become modern’

BJP alleges Hussain Dalwai’s comments reveal Congress's “hatred for saffron”, Opposition party says “Adityanath not Vivekananda”

Yogi Adityanath, Hussain Dalwai, Congress, BJPFormer Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has been on the receiving end over his comments on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Archive)
Listen to this article
#Politics | ‘Do not wear saffron’: Congress leader draws BJP ire for telling Adityanath to ‘become modern’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Congress MP Hussain Dalwai’s statement that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “should not wear saffron clothes and embrace modern ideas” has received severe flak from the BJP, which has accused the senior leader of “hating Hindutva and Hindu yogi clad in saffron”. Adityanath was in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday to meet industrialists and bankers and invite them to an investors’ summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

Dalwai, according to ANI, told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, “Don’t talk religion every day. Do not wear saffron clothes and become a little modern.”

The Congress leader went on to say, “Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So, instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive.”

The BJP came down heavily on Dalwai. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted on Thursday, “Hussain Dalwai of Congress attacks saffron & saffron clothes of CM Yogi  This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka prayog & udyog (this is not a coincidence but the use of votebank)! Does Congress oppose saffron in tricolour too? Will Congress take action.”

Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted on Twitter, “Congress ideology of secularism is totally fake. Reality is they hate Hindutva and Hindu Yogi clad in saffron.”

Ghatkopar West MLA Ram Kadam tweeted in Hindi, “Why do Congress leaders and their party have so much hatred for the saffron, the sacred colour of the Hindu religion?”

He added, “The colour of our flag and the dress of our sages and saints are not only symbols of sacrifice, sacrifice, service, knowledge, purity and spirituality. Congress remembers Hindu religion and Hindu people at the time of elections.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

Defending her party colleague, Mumbai Congress vice president Nagma Morarji said, “First of all, he’s (Adityanath) not Vivekanandaji and 2nd what’s wrong with what Mr Hussain said … that’s his point of view … did not Sadhvi Pragya go abt what she said regarding sharpening knives yet she wears a saffron attire openly advocates for Godse Yogi.”

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 13:35 IST
Next Story

Air India ‘urinating’ incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close