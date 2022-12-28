In letter to Amit Shah, Congress alleges ‘security breaches’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra, blames Delhi Police

The Congress wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday alleging “significant security breaches” in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital last week and blaming the Delhi Police for “failing” to maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the foot march.

In the letter, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal requested the Centre to take “immediate steps” to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, who is a Z plus category protectee, and others joining the yatra.

“As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security. The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi police remained as mute spectators,” Venugopal wrote.

He also alleged that “to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many participants. The Congress had filed a complaint in this regard at Haryana’s Sohna City police station on December 23.

The party has been claiming that intelligence operatives belonging to the BJP-led Haryana government had illegally entered one of the campsites of the yatra when it was passing through the state.

“According to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is a pad yatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders,” added Venugopal.

In the letter, he also referred to the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as the Maoist attack on the Congress’ state leadership in Chhattisgarh in 2013 during which 29 people were killed.

“In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Venugopal said.

The yatra, which is currently on a nine-day break, will resume on January 3 in Uttar Pradesh, before re-entering Haryana, followed by Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.