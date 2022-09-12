scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Shinde camp MLA from Uddhav party stronghold who ‘fired’ during clash between workers of two Senas

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar was booked by police for allegedly firing during a clash between workers of Uddhav Sena and Shinde Sena in Dadar

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar allegedly fired a round during a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo source: Twitter/ Sada Sarvankar)

The 67-year-old rebel Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, who was booked by the Dadar police for allegedly firing from his licensed firearm during a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena early on Sunday, is a three-term MLA from Mumbai’s Mahim constituency, which is considered to be the Uddhav Sena’s stronghold.

Sarvankar had been a three-term Sena corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 1992 to 2004. Hailing from Mumbai’s Dadar, which is considered to be a key Sena bastion, he has been a known influential leader from this belt.

In the 2004 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sarvankar contested from Mahim on the Sena ticket and won. However, he jumped ship and switched to the Congress party ahead of the 2009 Assembly polls as he was denied a ticket by the Sena.

He joined the Congress in the presence of Narayan Rane, who was said to have engineered his defection. The Union minister and ex-Maharashtra CM, Rane, who had switched to the Congress from the Sena in 2005, joined the BJP in 2019.

Sarvankar, however, lost the 2009 election in Mahim as a Congress candidate to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sean’s Nitin Sardesai. He returned to the Sena fold in 2013, and has been winning the constituency since the 2014 polls as its candidate.

After the Shinde-led Sena faction raised a banner of revolt against the Uddhav Sena in June this year, Sarvankar had stunned many when hours after he and his son Aniket condemned the former’s move and expressed their allegiance to the latter, they joined the rebel camp.

Sarvankar was also recently in the news when he wrote to the BMC seeking permission for organising a Dussehra rally for the Shinde Sena at Shivaji Park, where the Uddhav Sena has been traditionally holding its annual rally on Dussehra. In fact, before switching loyalties it had been Sarvankar who used to apply to the BMC over the past few years to seek permission for the Uddhav Sena’s Dussehra rally.

Sarvankar’s another son Samadhan is a Sena corporator from Dadar, who was also allegedly involved in the clash between the activists of the two Sena factions at Dadar following a fracas that took place between them over serving water during a Ganpati immersion procession. The police also booked Samadhan, besides registering another FIR against the Uddhav Sena activists.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:30:12 pm
