scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Sachin Pilot is a ‘kaddawar’: No let-up in Rajasthan Congress strife

State minister Murari Lal Meena, a Pilot loyalist, and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, who is in the Ashok Gehlot camp, continue the war of words between the two rival groups.

Sachin Pilot has denied the allegations surrounding the 2020 crisis and termed them “baseless”. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried to defuse the tension in the party’s Rajasthan unit on Monday, saying that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot were assets for the party. The comments came even as the protracted war of words between the two rival factions showed no signs of stopping.

Speaking to reporters in Indore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Madhya Pradesh leg, Gandhi called both the leaders “assets to the party”. The statement came on the heels of the explosive NDTV interview last week where Gehlot called Pilot a “gaddar (traitor)”, claiming that “he had proof that Pilot colluded with the BJP” during the 2020 political crisis in the state.

Also read |Congress high command upset with Ashok Gehlot over attack on Sachin Pilot: ‘Shouldn’t have used certain words’

Following disagreements between the two leaders at the time, Pilot and a group of rebel MLAs camped in Manesar in Haryana. They were accused of trying to topple the Gehlot government. After a month of political uncertainty — it included MLAs loyal to the CM also huddling together — the Gandhi family stepped in and the rebels returned to the Congress fold. Gehlot won the subsequent trust vote in the Assembly. Pilot has denied the allegations surrounding the 2020 crisis and termed them “baseless”.

“Whatever Ashok ji has said must be right,” state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena told reporters recently. “Had these 102 MLAs (Gehlot loyalists) not been there, our government would have sunk just like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. There are ministers and a CM because of those 102 MLAs. Pilot sahab should clarify and tell the public why he and his loyalist MLAs stayed at Manesar for 35 days and why we had to stay at hotels during this period. If this was the party’s internal matter, it should have been sorted within the party itself.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

The health minister added, “Gehlot has said whatever he has said on the basis of information and evidence.”

Hitting back at him, state minister Murari Lal Meena, a Pilot loyalist and one of the 18 MLAs who were in Manesar, dared the Gehlot faction to arrest the MLAs from the Pilot faction.

“We had told the Congress high command, Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, why we went to Manesar. If you have evidence, then arrest us. Sachin Pilot is a kaddawar (heavyweight) leader. He is young and hard-working and the party is at an advantage because of him,” Murali said on Sunday.

Advertisement

He called on the high command to take a decision soon to allay the confusion among Congress workers. “We went to Manesar and went on to abide by what the high command said. We returned. Who didn’t follow what the high command said? There is a need to self-introspect as to who is a gaddar. The high command had convened a meeting in Jaipur, you know who didn’t attend it.”

Murali was referring to the events on September 25 when MLAs loyal to Gehlot skipped a meeting called by the party’s central leadership and submitted their resignations to stop any attempt to make Pilot the Chief Minister. Gehlot was in the running for the post of the Congress president at the time and the party, which has a one-member one-post rule, wanted to announce Pilot as the CM.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 09:05:36 pm
Next Story

Probe set up as 123 people fall ill after consuming pudding at religious event

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close