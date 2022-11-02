Sachin Pilot takes potshots at Ashok Gehlot over ‘PM Modi praise’: ‘We all saw what happened with GN Azad’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took potshots at Ashok Gehlot over the praise the Rajasthan Chief Minister received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, also called for action against Rajasthan MLAs who in September allegedly engineered a boycott of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Pilot, addressing media at his residence in Jaipur, said: “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

On Tuesday, CM Gehlot had shared a stage with PM Modi, who attended a programme at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot. He is still one of the senior-most chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, “…I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y’day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y’day. Shouldn’t be taken lightly…” pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Pilot added a decision on notices to three party leaders, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chief Dharmendra Rathore, for skipping the CLP meeting on September 25, should be taken “immediately.” He pointed out that Ashok Gehlot too apologised to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi for that episode.

“The AICC observed that it’s a case of indiscipline and the party had sent notices to the three leaders, who have responded to it. But since the Congress is an old and disciplined party with the same rules for everyone, action should be taken against them soon,” added Pilot. “I am sure new president Mallikarjun Kharge will take action.”

He added party observer K C Venugopal had said a decision on “the Rajasthan situation” will be taken soon. “It’s time to end the climate of indecision in Rajasthan.”

Annoyed over Congress high command’s ‘unilateral’ decision to opt for a new chief minister without consulting them, around 90 MLAs had skipped the CLP meet and submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on September 25. The resignations have been pending with Joshi since then.

Following the developments, the party had submitted notices to Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore. All three subsequently replied to the notices but no decision has been taken on them as yet.