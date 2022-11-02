scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Sachin Pilot takes potshots at Ashok Gehlot over ‘PM Modi praise’: ‘We all saw what happened with GN Azad’

Sachin Pilot said that a decision on notices to three party leaders, who allegedly engineered a boycott of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on September 25, should be taken "immediately." “I am sure new president Mallikarjun Kharge will take action," he added.

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot addressed the media at his residence on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Hamza Khan)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took potshots at Ashok Gehlot over the praise the Rajasthan Chief Minister received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, also called for action against Rajasthan MLAs who in September allegedly engineered a boycott of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Pilot, addressing media at his residence in Jaipur, said: “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

On Tuesday, CM Gehlot had shared a stage with PM Modi, who attended a programme at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot. He is still one of the senior-most chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now.”

Pilot added a decision on notices to three party leaders, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chief Dharmendra Rathore, for skipping the CLP meeting on September 25, should be taken “immediately.” He pointed out that Ashok Gehlot too apologised to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi for that episode.

“The AICC observed that it’s a case of indiscipline and the party had sent notices to the three leaders, who have responded to it. But since the Congress is an old and disciplined party with the same rules for everyone, action should be taken against them soon,” added Pilot. “I am sure new president Mallikarjun Kharge will take action.”

He added party observer K C Venugopal had said a decision on “the Rajasthan situation” will be taken soon. “It’s time to end the climate of indecision in Rajasthan.”

Annoyed over Congress high command’s ‘unilateral’ decision to opt for a new chief minister without consulting them, around 90 MLAs had skipped the CLP meet and submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on September 25. The resignations have been pending with Joshi since then.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Following the developments, the party had submitted notices to Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore. All three subsequently replied to the notices but no decision has been taken on them as yet.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:58:27 pm
Next Story

boAt rides on Harvard case study wave, co-founder’s post goes viral

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement