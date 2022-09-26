If one-to-one talks, 90% will back Sachin Pilot: Loyalist Rajasthan MoS

Despite a studied silence, those in the Sachin Pilot camp are hopeful that he will become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, with Minister of state Rajendra Gudha saying that if “there are one-to-one talks with MLAs, 90 per cent will take Pilot’s name.”

Especially in light of CM Ashok Gehlot undermining the party high command’s authority, and Sonia Gandhi seeking a written report from observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, the Pilot camp is avoiding making any statements that might jeopardise his chances.

However, sources questioned the actual number of MLAs who submitted their resignations with Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday, pointing out that some were kept in the dark about the developments and resignations were taken from them even though they had not agreed for the same.

Minister of state Rajendra Gudha termed the developments at Dhariwal residence a “drama”. He said that when it became clear that Gehlot is going to Delhi, “we decided in the favour of Rajasthan that there is no other candidate as good as Sachin Pilot. And if Sachin Pilot is made the CM today, then we will definitely come back to power again.”

“There is a craze for Sachin Pilot among the youth. The previous government was formed because of his contribution,” said Gudha, while adding that if “there are one-to-one talks with MLAs, 90 per cent MLAs will take Sachin Pilot’s name”.

Gudha pointed out that the Gehlot camp is saying that no one from among the rebels should be made the CM. “But Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena, Hemaram Choudhary, Brijendra Ola, and Vishvendra Singh were also not among the 102 MLAs (who were with Gehlot during the 2020 crisis). So, when these five can be made ministers, why can’t Pilot be made the CM?” he asked.

SC Commission Chairman and MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who was among those who met Pilot at his residence on Monday, said, “We are with the high command. We have kept him (Gehlot) for 35 years.”