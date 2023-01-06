Rural aspiration: a father who dances with his daughter, a mother who bakes a Black Forest cake

This will sound incredible to many reading it — as it did to me — a 12-hour experience in Maharashtra which gives an insight into what aspirational India is today.

Sitting in a home in Asegaon Devi village in Yavatmal district, the local Anganwadi and Asha workers were explaining to 26-year-old Pooja how she could ensure adequate nutrition for her 13-month-old.

Suddenly, two piles of saris on a shelf caught my attention. Pooja said that she and her farmer husband would travel to Amravati, buy the “saris” that came from Surat, go around their village and nearby villages in the festival and the wedding season. “We make Rs 4,000-5,000 every day,” she said proudly.

She had completed her first year of MA till she got married and said the government should increase the marriage age for girls to 21. (Mrs Smriti Irani, are you listening?)

Half an hour later, sitting with a group of young mothers at the local Anganwadi centre, I asked them what they wished for themselves. Ten years ago, when I posed this question, young rural women would invariably say: “Anganwadi worker” or a “teacher’. The more daring would say “policewoman”.

To my surprise, most of these women at Asegaon Devi said they wanted to become “businesswomen”. They wanted to make “enough money”, “to stand on our own feet”. They were mostly OBC women in a Mali-dominated village.

One of them said, the pride in her tone obvious: “I make Black Forest cakes and sell them.” She said she learnt to bake one from “the internet”. She sold them for Rs 600 a kg, Rs 300 for half a kg.

“But that’s the rate at which they sell in Delhi?” I couldn’t help saying. “I make them only after taking orders and when there are enough people wanting to buy the half-kg ones,” she said.

I found this wasn’t a one-off case. In another village, this time in Aurangabad, the same cake story. “My wife made Rs 40,000 during the Covid period by selling Black Forest cakes when I lost my job,” said a young man who’s an OBC.

At Nagpur airport that evening, I sat next to Sonu Meher, a 30-year-old woman, a health consultant in one of the UN agencies. “My father used to be a street vendor, Class 6 pass,” she said. But he decided he would somehow educate all his three daughters. Sonu’s sister is a computer engineer in the USA — they are “teli” by caste, the caste to which Narendra Modi belongs.

The day was not done yet.

The taxi driver in Mumbai, who drove me that night, was from Azamgarh in UP. He had started off working as a domestic help but was determined to educate his children. “Today, my daughter is a dentist in a Lucknow medical college and my son-in-law is a criminal lawyer.”

The penny dropped. I understood why the project I had gone to study on nutrition, “Arambh”, had taken off — it had tapped into aspirations to combat malnutrition. All parents want “hoshiar bachche” and for the first time those driving the programme — a 2018 collaboration in 11 blocks of Yavatmal and Aurangabad districts between the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Sewagram, Wardha and UNICEF, Maharashtra — had linked brain development to nutrition.

They had translated scientific research into simple messaging that even less educated parents could comprehend and relate to. This has scripted a new —and exciting — narrative in nutrition.

The newly charged frontline workers persuaded parents that good feeding practices had to go with techniques to stimulate the child’s mind — and parents could do this themselves.

The 13-month-old Reyansh in Asegaon Devi, for example, was fascinated by the Velcro on the flap of the Asha worker’s handbag. When she cooks, his mother Pooja places a basket full of utensils (“you don’t need toys”) near him, for him to play with them, to strengthen his motor movement and curiosity –and she makes a point of talking to him.

The second focus of Arambh is to involve fathers in parenting. So far, nutrition programmes have tended to target women and children. In Karmad (Aurangabad), a father who catches snakes by way of profession, has sent his three daughters to an English-medium school. “I realise I have to spend time with them, listen to them — something my father did not do with me.” And then comes the punchline, ”Isse bachche ki budhi ka vikas hoga.” Postman Balaji Wagh, who used to be petrified of his father, now dances with his children. “I want them to be fearless and uninhibited. I want my daughter to be a sportsperson but I will go by what she wants.”

The third striking aspect of the Arambh experiment is the new-found partnership between Anganwadi workers and the Ashas, as they visit homes together and reinforce each other’s messages.

The Maharashtra government has decided to adopt the pilot. “We have now decided to scale it up to state level,” says Idzes Kundan, Secretary, Women and Child Development, in Maharashtra. “It’s so doable.”

While experts are beginning to see the advantage of linking aspirations to social sector programming, what about politics? How will parties in India respond to — and galvanise — this new energy?

Will young women, for instance, be satisfied with just being `labharthis’, important though that is? They are demanding they be given the chance to study further, marry later, opt for partners of their choice — and take up modern professions.

That’s why 20-year-old Anjali Singh’s death is a reminder of the road ahead; that’s why “love jihad” may yield electoral dividends for the BJP in the short run, but, it, too, will ultimately be tested by the woman’s right to choose. The bottomline is clear: it’s not possible for any party to address this changing, aspirational India without better governance — and, yes, without a deepening of democracy. For, at its heart lies a woman’s freedom to choose.

(Neerja Chowdhury, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express, has covered the last 10 Lok Sabha elections)