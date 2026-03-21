Third NCP exit in 15 months: With latest resignation, Devendra Fadnavis again steps into ally’s affairs

The resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson and ruling NCP leader Rupali Chakankar following the arrest of self-styled godman and her spiritual mentor Ashok Kharat in a rape case marks the third such exit for the party in less than 15 months of the Mahayuti government’s return to power.

The episode has also underlined the NCP’s leadership vulnerability after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Despite being the state’s first woman Deputy CM and current party chief, Sunetra Pawar neither publicly reprimanded Chakankar nor moved swiftly, allowing CM Devendra Fadnavis to assert authority even in the NCP’s internal matters.

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This is the second instance in under a year where Fadnavis has effectively dictated the resignation of an NCP office-bearer. In March 2025, he sought the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde after Munde’s aide Walmik Karad was allegedly linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. That intervention came despite Ajit Pawar’s presence. The delay in Chakankar’s case similarly gave Fadnavis another opening.

In December 2025, another NCP minister, Manikrao Kokate, resigned a day after a Nashik court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison for tampering with documents to obtain a government flat. Kokate, an MLA from Sinnar, was convicted in a 1995 case linked to illegal acquisition under the Chief Minister’s discretionary quota.

Earlier, in August 2025, he had been removed from the Agriculture portfolio after being allegedly photographed playing cards on his phone, before being reinstated as Sports and Minority Affairs minister. The Agriculture portfolio was later handed to Dattatray Bharne.

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Trouble has not been limited to these cases. NCP minister Narhari Zirwal has been under scrutiny after the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided his Mantralaya office over bribery allegations. Following the arrest of a staff member, his office’s administrative head was transferred, and Zirwal has since maintained a low profile.

Does Sunetra have things under control?

The Chakankar episode has also raised questions about leadership effectiveness. Sunetra Pawar has so far only confirmed receiving Chakankar’s resignation. Party sources say this was an opportunity for her to assert authority in a case involving alleged sexual assault, but that moment was missed.

Notably, Chakankar continues as the NCP’s state women’s wing president, with no internal disciplinary action yet.

Since Ajit Pawar’s death, though Sunetra Pawar has taken over the party reins, she appears yet to assert control over internal affairs. State president Sunil Tatkare remained silent on the issue until Friday evening, later calling for a fair probe on social media. In the absence of early leadership intervention, it was working president Praful Patel who addressed the media, indicating possible action.

“The matter came to light on Thursday. There was eerie silence from our side for more than a day. Our leaders should have spoken earlier,” said a senior NCP functionary.