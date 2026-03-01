RSS top body to discuss UGC rules in annual meeting as BJP is caught in a Catch-22

At the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting of the RSS, scheduled to be held in Samalkha, Haryana, from March 13 to 15, the issue of the UGC Equity Rules is likely to be among the key contemporary matters discussed during the three-day assembly, The Indian Express has learnt.

“All contemporary issues concerning society are discussed at the ABPS. Naturally, the UGC issue, which has divided society, will come up for discussion. On one side, upper caste communities feel they are being slighted by the rules; on the other, a stay on them by the courts has led to counter-mobilisation among Dalits. This is not what we want. We want society to remain united,” an RSS leader said.

Demographic shifts and population imbalance; social harmony and caste unity; national security and border vigilance, including Operation Sindoor; centenary expansion and youth mobilisation; and the India-US trade deal are also expected to be on the agenda of the three-day meeting.

The ABPS is the highest decision-making body of the RSS. Its annual meeting brings together the top leadership, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with pracharaks, and representatives from across the country to discuss matters concerning the organisation. The meeting also sees participation from more than 30 RSS-affiliated organisations such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The UGC Equity Regulations 2026 have emerged as a flashpoint in higher education policy debates since their notification on January 13, putting the government on the defensive amid protests and judicial intervention.

There have been protests by upper-caste groups over the exclusion of “general category” students from explicit protections under the rules. However, following a stay by the Supreme Court, OBC and Dalit groups are also said to be upset. These communities constitute important vote banks that the BJP has been trying to woo. With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the issue has put the party in a difficult position.

Sources said discussions on demographic imbalance are likely to focus on the situation in Assam and West Bengal, both of which are going to the polls in the next couple of months. During the election campaign, the BJP has already made infiltration a key political issue in these states. The ABPS discussions may also address the identification and pushback of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The resolution likely to be moved for passage this year is expected to focus on the RSS’s centenary year, “the support the Hindu society has given it,” the need for society to remain united in an increasingly fractured world, and the organisation’s road ahead, sources said.

A renewed thrust is likely to be given to the RSS’s Panch Parivartan project, which focuses on social harmony, family values, environmental protection, selfhood, self-reliance, and civic duties.

In the context of Operation Sindoor, the meeting is also expected to discuss the idea of a “strong society for invincible security,” integrating counter-terrorism with cultural nationalism.

The India-US trade deal may also come up for discussion in the context of protecting farmers, including those in the horticulture sector, from cheaper imports from the US.

As this year marks the centenary of the Sangh, Sangh insiders said, “the meeting will include detailed discussions on major programmes and campaigns organised as part of the centenary celebrations, such as the Vijayadashami Utsav, Grihasampark (mass contact programme), Hindu Sammelan, youth conferences, gatherings of prominent citizens, and social harmony meetings, along with sharing of experiences and outcomes. The Sabha will also review the activities of the Sangh during 2025–26 and present reports on significant initiatives carried out across various provinces.”

“A total of 1,489 karyakartas are expected to participate, including elected representatives and key office-bearers from prants and kshetras. In addition, presidents, general secretaries, and organising secretaries of 32 RSS-inspired organisations will also be present,” the Sangh said in a statement.