RSS set for Madhya Pradesh overhaul: How Sangh is planning to streamline itself

The RSS is set to dismantle its decades-old provincial organisational structure in Madhya Pradesh and replace it with a division-based system in one of the most significant administrative overhauls the organisation has undertaken in recent years.

The change, announced by Madhya Bharat Sanghchalak Ashok Pandey, takes effect from March 27 and is intended to “push decision-making closer to the ground level while opening up organisational responsibilities to younger cadre”, a Sangh leader told The Indian Express.

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Until now, Madhya Pradesh has been organised into three provinces under the RSS framework: Malwa, Mahakaushal, and Madhya Bharat. Each province had its own prant sanghchalak, prant karyavah, and prant pracharak. From March 27, this system will cease to exist.

In its place, Madhya Pradesh will be reorganised into seven divisions: Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Rewa. Each division will have its own executive body with a divisional pracharak at the helm. The Madhya Bharat province specifically will be split into two divisions: Gwalior (merged with Chambal) and Bhopal (merged with Narmadapuram).

At the state level, the three-province architecture will give way to a single state unit. However, there will be no state sanghchalak. Instead, a Pradesh Karya Samiti will function as a coordination body, comprising a pradesh pracharak, a pradesh karyavah, and two to three supporting members. Their mandate, as Pandey outlined, is limited to coordination, primarily liaison with affiliated organisations and the government. Organisational work will be the responsibility of divisional, departmental, and district executive bodies.

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The number of regions across the state — as per the organisational structure — has also been reduced from 11 to 9. The RSS’s rationale for the restructuring rests on two stated objectives: faster decision-making and greater empowerment of younger workers.

Under the old system, district and departmental workers had to route coordination through provincial bodies before reaching senior pracharaks, adding layers to the chain of command. “The divisional model is intended to compress this chain as district workers will now interface directly with divisional pracharaks, cutting out the provincial intermediary,” said a senior Sangh leader.

The creation of more executive positions at the divisional level also means “more functional roles for younger members of the organisation, who previously had to wait for provincial-level slots to open up”.

The Madhya Bharat province — one of the three that will be dissolved — covers 16 revenue districts stretching from Betul to Bhind. For organisational purposes, however, these have been divided into 31 districts, not as administrative units but as units of Sangh work.

According to figures presented by Pandey, RSS activities in the Madhya Bharat province are currently being conducted at 2,481 locations, with 3,842 shakhas or daily gatherings that form the core of the Sangh’s routine activity. Of these, 544 shakhas operate at 37 locations in metropolitan areas, and 3,298 shakhas at 2,444 locations in rural districts.

Beyond this, the organisation runs 736 weekly milans or hour-long gatherings at 689 locations.

The Sangh also claims an active service footprint in the province. A total of 271 service projects are running, covering what the organisation terms “service bastis”, settlements with socially and economically backward populations where work focuses on health, education and values. Of 1,013 such service bastis identified in the province, RSS shakhas are operational in 367.

Change in training method

The RSS has also revised its training architecture. The previous system flowed directly from a seven-day primary training to the Sangh Shiksha Varg. Now, a new three-day preliminary training module has been inserted before the primary level.

Since the preliminary training was introduced, 179 such classes have been conducted with 821 volunteers participating. For the seven-day primary training, 3,485 volunteers have been trained across 61 batches. The Sangh Shiksha Varg sessions, the senior training tier, have not been held yet and are expected to be scheduled in May and June.

The RSS leadership has explicitly distinguished between what it calls mere “presence” at a shakha — drills, prayers, flag salutation — and actual social outreach: engaging with people in their communities, working on issues of daily life, and raising awareness around what the organisation describes as “national and cultural consciousness”.

Whether the structural overhaul delivers on those ambitions will depend on how effectively the new divisional bodies take charge once the transition is complete on March 27.