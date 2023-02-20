‘RSS, Jamaat represent majority, minority fundamentalism. Talks would only help both consolidate communally’: Kerala CPM state secy

Five months after he was elected as the CPI(M)’s Kerala state secretary, M V Govindan is set to embark Monday on a month-long statewide yatra, called ‘Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha’, to protest against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s policies. He will be accompanied by four CPI(M) leaders and party-backed legislator K T Jaleel in the yatra, which starting from Kasaragod will cover all the state’s 140 Assembly constituencies before ending in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18. In an interview with The Indian Express, Govindan, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, talks about various burning issues including the yatra. Excerpts:

Why is the ruling CPI(M) taking out the ‘Janakeeya Prathiroda (people’s defence)’ yatra at this juncture?

The BJP government at the Centre has adopted a stand to weaken the Left government in Kerala. Over the years, the Union government has been financially stifling Kerala, which has put an alternative model of development among all states in the country. Citing the high human development index of Kerala, the Centre has been denying legitimate aid to us. The state’s borrowing limit has been cut and due GST compensation denied. We have to tell the people across the state how the BJP-ruled Centre has made going tough for Kerala. People have to be convinced about this situation. Another factor is that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is very critical for the country. If the BJP comes to power again in 2024, the RSS would declare India a Hindu Rashtra in 2025, when it celebrates its centenary. Then RSS would make Manusmriti the constitution of the country. There would be an attempt to weaken the Constitution and the democratic system. We would expose this communal agenda of the RSS and the BJP.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government is facing protest in Kerala over its new tax proposals including the fuel cess.

The state government is giving welfare pension to 62 lakh people every month. The welfare pension of Rs 1,600 a month for them cannot be stopped. We have to convince the common people about the grave financial crisis facing the state due to the negative approach of the Union government. When the Centre does not allow the state machinery to work, this fuel cess of Rs 2 is a demonstration of the people’s defence that they would protect this government at any cost. This cess would not bring major relief for Kerala, but the state has no other way to wriggle out of the crisis. Why was the Congress, which is now raising a hue and cry, silent until the fuel prices spiralled above Rs 100? So the protest is merely political and we will overcome it by convincing the people.

The CPI(M) government is facing several controversies like the Life Mission bribe scandal, the arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar.

The Life Mission scandal is not an issue before the party or the government. This has been only a media campaign against the CPI(M). People don’t believe such campaigns, that is why they re-elected us with 99 seats in the last Assembly elections. The CPI(M) or the government has nothing to worry about regarding the arrest of Sivasankar by the ED.

Our impression is that people know the party is facing an onslaught from the media. We have realised that people do not go by media reports. Recently, CPI(M) cadres, including Politburo members, undertook house visits in Kerala. In some districts, the party covered 99 per cent of the houses. We have direct links with the people, know their pulse. The response was rousing.

After assuming office as the CPI(M) state secretary, what changes have you brought?

The CPI(M) has a collective leadership and takes collective decisions. The party is going for a rectification mission, which is a continuing process. The correction process cannot happen in a day or a year. Now, cadres at all levels are fully aware of it. Criminal and corrupt elements would not have any role in the party at any level. All issues would be addressed after weighing their merit. The party has nothing to hide in any case, on any issue. As we have got a second consecutive term, our only concern is that the party as well as its government should not have an anti-people approach. Hence, the second regime is a major challenge for the party.

Why is the CPI(M) worried about the RSS’s dialogue with the Jamaat-e-Islami or other Muslim organisations?

Both the RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami are communal forces, representing majority fundamentalism and minority fundamentalism, respectively. This dialogue would only help both consolidate communally. Can the communal stand of the RSS be changed by dialogue? The Jamaat-e-Islami has to explain why it met the RSS for protecting minorities. Several Muslim outfits have rejected such overtures from the RSS. Such dialogue is part of the RSS’s bid to gain influence among minorities.