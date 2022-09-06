RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

The RSS headquarters in Delhi has been provided with a security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CISF has taken over the security duty at the under-construction headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Keshav Kunj, and the Udasin Ashram from where the RSS is currently functioning. The CISF has been deployed at both places beginning September 1.

As RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the ‘Keshav Kunj’ facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, sources said.

Sources said the CISF has been handed over the security as it is a force specifically trained to secure important premises and that the RSS has always been under threat from subversive elements.

The CISF personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus.

Earlier as well, both facilities had been provided security by the MHA but the forces engaged then were Delhi Police and the CRPF.

The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already under the ‘Z plus’ category of the VIP security unit of the CISF which also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail.