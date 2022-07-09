scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

RSS discusses ‘rising Islamic radicalisation’ against the backdrop of Udaipur, Amravati killings

After the Prant Pracharak Baithak in Rajashtan's Jhunjhunu, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar says the Muslim community must as a whole condemn such crimes.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 8:37:49 pm
The meeting attended by top leaders such as sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale discussed ways to counter such radicalisation and the Sangh’s role in it. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre/File)

At a three-day meeting of its regional in-charges in Rajasthan, the RSS discussed the “rising Islamic radicalisation” in the backdrop of the brutal murders in Udaipur and Amravati. The meeting attended by top leaders such as sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale discussed ways to counter such radicalisation and the Sangh’s role in it.

“During such meets, all contemporary issues are discussed. So naturally, Udaipur and Amravati incidents were also discussed. There is anger among workers over the incidents… However, this anger has to be channelled and expressed responsibly. That is where the Sangh has a role to play,” a senior RSS functionary who attended the meeting said.

Also Read |‘This Taliban incident’ was not reaction, but result of a belief system: RSS

The Prant Pracharak Baithak was organised from Thursday to Saturday in Jhunjhunu. This was the first physical meeting of the regional in-charges since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

After the meeting, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar addressed the media. In response to a question on the controversy around a film poster depicting Goddess Kaali as smoking a cigarette, Ambekar said, “While exercising freedom of expression, one must take care of public sentiments as well.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

On the Udaipur incident, Ambekar said, “The brutal murder in Udaipur is totally condemnable. No amount of criticism of the incident would be enough. We have a democracy in our country. If one does not like what someone says, then there is a democratic way of responding to it. Civilised society will always criticise such incidents.”

Arguing that the Hindu community had responded to the incident in a peaceful and constitutional way, Ambekar said, “It is expected from the Muslim community that they condemn the incident. Some Muslim intellectuals have done that. But even the Muslim community in general must come forward and oppose such things vigorously. Such incidents are in the interest of neither society nor the country.”

Also in Political Pulse |From SC slamming Nupur and Udaipur outrage to Maharashtra thriller and Amartya Sen’s fears

According to the RSS, the meeting took stock of the work done by pracharaks during the pandemic and charted out the future course of action. Ambekar said that in the past couple of years, close to 23,000 people had participated in the RSS’s training programme called Sangh Shiksha Varg. Of these, 18,981 people were under 40 and 2,925 above 40. The RSS has 101 such training centres across the country.

Ambekar said that post-pandemic, the RSS’s focus is to restart its regular work with full vigour. At present, the RSS has 56,824 shakhas (branches). He said the RSS’s work on water management, waste management, environment protection and cleanliness was progressing well with societal participation even as the programme of kutumb prabodhan (preserving family values) received a new thrust.

In Premium Now |Javed Anand writes: Reading RSS chief’s remarks — The vishwaguru fantasy

As the country celebrated 75th year of Independence, unknown and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle must be remembered and promoted, it was declared in the meeting.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Ambekar said that on the basis of the discussions at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Baithak a few months ago, where the idea of self-employment was stressed, more than 4,000 youths had been trained for self-employment by 22 organisations. The RSS will also be organising programmes in this regard from July 15 to August 21.

As it completes 100 years in 2025, the RSS is planning to increase the number of its shakhas to 1 lakh.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement