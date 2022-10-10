RSS chief says laws alone won’t uplift Dalits, need to change mindset

AFTER stating two days ago that the caste system had no relevance in the 21st century, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat Sunday assured that his organisation (RSS) would fully back and support all those who worshipped Maharishi Valmiki.

Addressing a programme organised by the Valmiki Samaj at Nanarao Park in Kanpur to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti, he said, “Without Maharishi Vamiki, the world would not have known Shri Ram. He should be glorified in the entire Hindu community.”

He appealed to the audience to attend shakhas and be friends with RSS workers. “Then I am sure that after 10 or 30 years, there will be one Valmiki Jayanti which will be celebrated by the entire world. It will get space in the world organisations,” Bhagwat said.

The Valmiki community, he said, was still very weak and lagging behind. “It has to come forward. Provisions have been made in the Constitution. The king (government) is looking after implementation of the law. Despite this, if there is no apnapan (sense of belongingness), then it will not benefit those for whom it is meant,” he said.

The RSS chief said Dr (Bhimrao) Ambedkar made provisions in the Constitution for the upliftment of the Scheduled Caste communities. “He (Dr Ambedkar) had said that now the Dalits would sit with everyone. But, merely provisions will not be enough; the mindset needs to change, and an awareness brought about,” Bhagwat said.

Quoting Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar during the address, he said, “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that a system has been created, and those who were called untouchables, will get the right to equality. But this alone will not work; hearts need to be transformed (mann badalna parega). Dr Saheb (Ambedkar) had said the system provided political and economic independence … but that will become meaningful and a reality only when there is social freedom.”

“… hence, in 1925, another Dr Saheb (Dr KB Hedgewar, founder of RSS) from Nagpur, came and started working on developing that sentiment (bhaav) of social harmony (samajik samrasta) and belongingness,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said he had attended programmes of the Valmiki Samaj several times in the past, but this was the first time he participated in a Valmiki Jayanti programme. RSS volunteers from 21 district units of Kanpur region participated in the programme of path sanchalan (foot march) at the Company Bagh crossing in the city.

The Valmiki Samaj in Uttar Pradesh comprises mostly people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The SCs have for long been a strong vote base for the Maywati-led Bahujan Samaj Party.