RSS concerned after Amritpal episode, to discuss Punjab at key conclave, reaches out to Sikhs

Recent events in Punjab that have been seen as attempts at reviving the Khalistan movement are among key issues to be discussed at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be held at Samalkha in Haryana from March 12 to March 14.

Sources said generation of employment, the caste question in light of the Ramcharitmanas controversy, friction between Sangh cadre and the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, increasing role of women in the Sangh Parivar, population control, and efforts to change the negative image of the Sangh in certain quarters were likely to be some of the other issues to be discussed.

The ABPS is the apex decision-making body of the Sangh and its annual meetings are attended by all RSS office-bearers and representatives of all its associate organisations. Close to 1,400 leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar are likely to attend the meeting, according to sources.

“While the agenda of discussions is yet to be finalised, the ABPS always discusses all contemporary issues of concern facing the country. Since Punjab has of late become a matter of concern, it will be discussed,” said an RSS functionary.

Sources said the Sangh Parivar was concerned about the recent developments in the state, particularly the rise of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu who has not only styled himself on militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale but also openly advocates the idea of Khalistan. The recent clash between his supporters and Punjab Police in Ajnala, near Amritsar, has alarmed the Centre.

The RSS, on its part, is also trying to deal with the issue at societal level and has asked its Punjab leaders and the cadre to have conversations with Sikh community leaders. “The Sangh is concerned about the widening gap between the Centre and the Sikh community and a resulting perception of a chasm between Hindus and Sikhs. Our people are meeting community leaders in Punjab and trying to drive home the point that any attempts to go back to the 80s must be opposed at all levels as it will be most detrimental to Sikh community itself,” said a senior Sangh leader.

In the 1980s, the RSS had set up the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat to work among the Sikh community and bridge the gap created between Hindus and Sikhs due to militancy. However, as the militancy waned, the work of the Sangat also got limited. An attempt to revive it was made during the farm protests, which Sangh has held to be one of the reasons for the increasing distance between the Centre and Sikhs.

Sources said the Sangat work was being carefully handled as the current atmosphere in Punjab is not conducive to any assertive action of the Sangh. “Sangat in some quarters is being confused for another grouping of the Sikhs which can irritate the community. But there are other ways of engaging and the cadre are doing that. The good thing is that community leaders understand that any romanticism of the Khalistan movement can have dangerous consequences and have all criticised Amritpal,” said another RSS leader.

According to some RSS office-bearers, the ABPS this year will also focus on preparations for the centenary celebrations of the organisation in 2025 and the expansion of its work at the grassroots level. Unemployment is likely to be among the issues to be discussed as the RSS has itself embarked on an initiative to generate employment through an initiative to harness entrepreneurial talents in the hinterland.

“The Sabha will review the Sangh’s previous year’s (2022-’23) activities, and also chalk out strategies and plan of action for the next year (2023-’24). The three-day meeting will discuss Karyakarta Nirman and their training, as well as planning and organisation of RSS Shiksha Vargs (annual camps). The ABPS will also brainstorm the RSS’s centenary-year expansion plan and ways to strengthen its programmes and actions. The meeting will discuss the current situation of the country and pass resolutions on important issues,” RSS national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in a statement earlier.

RSS sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, and all sah-karyawahs (joint general secretaries) will be present at the meeting. Members of the national executive, zonal and state executives, the elected members of the ABPS, all vibhag pracharaks (division heads), and invitees such as office-bearers of various RSS-inspired organisations will also participate in the meeting.