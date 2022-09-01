scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Delhi CM vs LG: a Rs 1,400 crore war of words

As AAP levels a demonetisation charge at LG Saxena, a look back at the 2016 decision in numbers

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena (left) and CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express File Photo)

Facing a volley of accusations from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena — from its education policy to its excise policy — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Saxena was involved in a “Rs 1,400-crore scam” in 2016 in the aftermath of demonetisation. The ruling party in Delhi alleged on Monday that after the Union government announced the demonetisation policy, Saxena “forced” the employees of Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to convert Rs 1,400 crore of “black money” into “white money”. The L-G headed KVIC at the time.

Saxena on Wednesday warned that he would take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Jasmine Shah, among others, for making “defamatory and false” allegations. This came a day after the CBI said that in its probe it did not come across the role of anyone apart from two cashiers at the Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan who allegedly converted Rs 17 lakh of old currency to new notes after demonetisation. The two, the central agency said on Tuesday, had been chargesheeted and the trial was on.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Here is a look at some numbers related to demonetisation and other instances of the figure of Rs 1,400 crore linked to the Centre’s key policy move, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 8, 2016.

🔴 As of the fortnight ending October 8, 2021, cash in circulation stood at a record high of Rs 28.3 lakh crore, as per the RBI. This was 57 per cent higher than the level before demonetisation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

🔴 As of the week ending October 27, 2017 — within a year of demonetisation — currency notes worth Rs 16.35 lakh crore were in circulation, or about 91 per cent of the Rs 17.97 lakh crore in circulation on November 4, 2016, days before the old currency notes were withdrawn. As a percentage of GDP, too, the cash in circulation jumped sharply from 8.7 per cent in FY17 to 14.7 per cent in FY21.

🔴 Nearly 60 per cent of all fake money seized in 2021 was of Rs 2,000 denomination, the latest NCRB report shows. The Rs 2,000 and the new Rs 500 currency notes were introduced in 2016 after the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped.

🔴 The digitisation of the economy is also catching on. The number of transactions done through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has seen an exponential rise from just 0.29 million in November 2016 to 4.2 billion in October 2021.

Advertisement

Other Rs 1,400 crore during demonetisation

🔴 The money disbursed by Haryana in eight days of the announcement of demonetisation

🔴 The estimated average daily loss for truckers despite toll being suspended on highways to ease travel following the demonetisation

🔴 Deposits registered after demonetisation by Mumbai’s Shamrao Vithal Cooperative Bank, attracting ED scrutiny. Eventually, it was found it had received only Rs 900 crore in “deposits”. The rest was an “overstatement” by the bank in a report to the RBI.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:42:57 am
Next Story

Schools divided about Delhi virtual school; worry about push to coaching culture

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

US FDA clears 'updated' booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

US FDA clears 'updated' booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

India’s first cervical cancer vaccine to be launched today: How will it help?

India’s first cervical cancer vaccine to be launched today: How will it help?

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement