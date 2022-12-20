RPN Singh’s shadow on Jharkhand Congress, dissidents want state unit chief gone

The bickering in Jharkhand Congress is seemingly never ending. Barely a week after various state office-bearers announced a plan to rebuild the organisational strength of the party, a faction within the Congress state unit has opened a front against state president Rajesh Thakur and sought his removal from the post.

These dissidents organised a press conference in Ranchi on Monday under the “Save Congress Campaign”, alleging that Thakur was weakening the party by playing the “point man” to former All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh, who joined the BJP in January this year. While in the party, Singh played a role in appointing Thakur as the state president in September 2021.

Soon after taking charge as AICC president last month, Mallikarjun Kharge appointed a 26-member political affairs committee for the state, with AICC in-charge Avinash Pande, Thakur, Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, former chief minister Madhu Koda, Rameshwar Oraon, and Ajoy Kumar among those named. Later, 24 district presidents, 11 vice-presidents, 35 general secretaries and 82 secretaries were also appointed. However, various leaders in the state soon pointed out that “not a single Muslim candidate” had been given a role, forcing the Congress to revise some of the names.

Citing this as a prime example, Congress state general secretary Alok Dubey who is one of the dissenters told The Indian Express, “At a time when Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, how come none of the people from any minority community were initially given a place among district presidents? Rajesh Thakur does not have any political or organisational experience. He is playing into the agenda of RPN Singh and workers are not happy with it … If one picks out cellphone call records of Thakur, it will be found that he is in touch with Singh.” He said state workers would meet Kharge in January and apprise him of various issues.

Also Read | Railways encouraging illegal mining in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Another Congress leader, Lal Kishore Shahdeo, alleged Thakur was working for his own interests. He said, “If he is not removed he will take the entire party to the BJP … In several other posts of boards and corporations, Thakur will try to put his own candidates rather than the deserving ones.” The dissenting leaders said the state Congress chief did not consider the interviews conducted for the appointment of Bokaro district president and selected a candidate on his own.

Advertisement

Reflecting upon the developments, recently appointed Ranchi Mahanagar president Kumar Raja said, “Technically this is just an ego battle. The district president lists were revised later and names of minorities were included. However, if there are any concerns, then the dissenting leaders should debate these on a party platform, not come out to the press. The national Congress leadership should look into this gross indiscipline.”

Congress spokesperson R K Sinha said, “It is Sonia Gandhi who made Rajesh Thakur the president, not RPN Singh. If there were any differences then the dissidents should have expressed these on the right platform. But they never exhausted their options. We will demand disciplinary action against them as it sends a wrong message to the lower-rung party workers. We will have to look into this to avoid any upset in the 2024 Assembly elections.”