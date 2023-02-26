Roses are red, Congress is true-blue: A flowery welcome for Priyanka in Raipur

CHHATTISGARH Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was himself present to welcome her, as were tonnes of rose petals. The state Congress unit went the extra mile to give general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a grand welcome as she arrived for the party plenary session on Saturday, a day after her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi did.

A nearly 2-km stretch of the road was laid with red rose petals, apart from the banners, posters and tall hoardings of Congress leaders lining the route to the Mela Ground in New Raipur, where the party meeting is being held.

Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar claimed the idea of the rose petals was his, saying: “We wanted to give Priyankaji a warm welcome. She is a young leader. People use the red carpet to welcome their leaders, so we decided to do something different. Right from the airport we showered rose petals on her… I believe this has never been done in India before. We used 20 tonnes of rose petals to decorate nearly 2 km of road.”

A thrilled Dhebar added that Priyanka “looked very happy”.

Priyanka and Baghel worked closely recently during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which were won by the Congress.

Criticising the move to lay rose petals for Priyanka on the road, former three-time Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh tweeted: “Nothing left to say to Rahul Gandhi or Dau Bhupesh Baghel today… when the bad roads of Chhattisgarh are bleeding day by day… the region of Chhattisgarh Mahtari is turning red with the blood of soldiers… a chief is decorating a flower route to salute his masters, what can be more shameless than this?”

Dhebar dismissed the criticism, saying Singh had become “Twitter wale baba”. “He has no work left… He is Twitter waale Baba and does time pass on Twitter. BJP will not even retain their 14 seats this time. They way Baghel ji is working he will return to power and BJP can forget coming to power for (the) next 25 years.”