Newsmaker | Rohith Chakrathirtha, the man facing the heat in Karnataka textbook row

Writer Rohith Chakrathirtha has been at the centre of controversy since last year when he was appointed the chairperson of Karnataka’s textbook review committee. From Facebook posts that insulted the state anthem penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu to his post on porn and feminism that resurfaced recently, Chakrathirtha has been at the receiving end of widespread criticism from writers, social groups, and Opposition parties. After many of his controversial social media posts started resurfacing, the writer switched his Facebook profile to private.

Some of Chakrathirtha’s critics have attacked him for “saffronising” school textbooks by including the works of “right-wing” ideologues, omitting the fact that Lingayat saint and poet-philosopher Basavanna removed his sacred thread and BR Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution, removing lessons of progressive writers such as Sara Abubacker and P Lankesh. In protest, at least seven authors have written to the state government since last month, revoking their permission to use their works to teach students in the current academic year.

Chakrathirtha, 38, claims to have pursued his MSc from a university in Tamil Nadu and taught mathematics for competitive exams at an educational platform. But several of his critics have questioned his education qualifications and asked if he deserves to head the textbook revision committee. Commenting on his qualification, a senior official in the education department said, “He is a knowledgeable person who is good in Kannada and history. Beyond that, I am not sure.” Chakrathirtha currently teaches history at private universities as a guest faculty.

The writer completed his BSc degree from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi. Ratnakar, a retired professor of physics from MGM College, said Chakrathirtha was his student and from 2003 onwards was his colleague at BASE Education, a training institution that prepares students for competitive exams.

“Although I hardly recollect my memories with him as a student, he was my colleague at BASE in Bengaluru. He has his roots in Udupi and he is an author of several books. There is also a book section under Chakrathirtha’s name in Manipal University’s library. He undoubtedly is a knowledgeable person in mathematics, science among other subjects. At BASE a tutor cannot teach without get a qualifying score of 4 and above out of 5. At BASE, he handled the foundation of science and technology programme and also trained students for IIT,” said Ratnakar, claiming that Chakrathirtha pursued MSc as well. “He is definitely brilliant in academics, but to take up the role as a head of the textbook revision committee, one must be experienced and must understand the pulse of the students.”

Among the books that Chakrathirtha has authored are Manasugala Naduve Pushpaka Vimaana, Nabhaaranyada Maayaamruga, Utta Batteyalli Horatu Bandavaru, Vrundaavana, Trishanku Naraka, Mana Mecchida Hudugi, and Gandhada Maale.

On social media, the textbook review committee chief has been very vocal about a host of social and political issues. He has opposed the claim that Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s army was called tigers. The textbook revision committee was accused of removing lessons on Tipu Sultan. Chakrathirtha is also an active member of Bharat Darshana on social audio app Clubhouse, which hosts discussions on dharma, history, temples, art, science, policy, and polity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chakrathirtha said he was prepared for the criticisms at the time of reviewing the textbook and the critics (indicating the Congress and other organisations opposing the textbook review process) were attacking him without reading the full textbook.

“I was expecting that criticism would follow when the committee decided to include lessons on K B Hedgewar and Chakravarthy Sulibele. However, I did not expect it would be blown out of proportion in a way where caste politics are at play. Until yesterday, the opposition ruled the academia and the literature scene. But now when we have introduced changes and added a new dimension, they are not able to take it. There have been a lot of personal attacks on me but I am taking all of them positively,” he said, terming the ongoing controversy over the revision of textbooks a “political witch-hunt”.

Following widespread criticism of the committee and the charges levelled against Chakrathirtha, earlier this month Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to dissolve the committee and the education minister B C Nagesh also clarified that objectionable portions in Basavanna and B R Ambedkar’s lessons would be revised yet again as per the proposals of the Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee. However, Chakrathirtha is not open to retaining content from the previous committee and believes the action reflects “poorly” on the state government. “If the government decides to step back from the current revised content in the textbooks and implement the Ramchandrappa committee’s content, it will reflect negatively on the state. Our committee referred to 30 books before making the changes in the Kannada textbook and consulted 10 books for social science,” he said.

Now that the textbook revision committee has completed its task, Nagesh also clarified that the same committee that was supposed to be revising II PUC history textbook was equally dissolved as of now.