The face of the rebellion against Mamata Banerjee: Who is Ritabrata Banerjee?

A former CPM leader who was close to the late Sitaram Yechury, Ritabrata Banerjee's rise and fall in the Left was drastic. Now he is at the centre of the TMC's biggest crisis yet.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
5 min readKolkataJun 3, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Ritabrata banerjeeRebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee triggers a massive crisis for Mamata Banerjee after claiming the backing of 59 lawmakers for the LoP post. (File Photo)
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In fresh trouble for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC), “expelled” party MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Assembly with 59 of the party’s 80 MLAs, who are backing him for the post of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

The rebel MLAs have submitted a letter — on a white pad, not on the party’s letter pad — naming Mamata Banerjee as the party leader, Ritabrata as the LoP, and Seuli Saha, Javed Khan, and Sabina Yeasmin as deputy leaders in the House.

Ritabrata, one of the two TMC MLAs “expelled” for “anti-party activities” on Monday, was once one of the CPI(M)’s young guns seen as a future leader of the Left party. But his quick rise stalled because of his expulsion from the Left party following a scandal and an explosive interview. He joined the TMC in 2018 and went on to claim that Mamata is the real Left leader.

Also Read | Trinamool dissolves party units after rebels’ defiance show, says will introspect

The Mamata Banerjee-led camp in the TMC removed Ritabrata shortly after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari named him and Sandipan Saha while saying two TMC MLAs had complained to the Assembly Speaker that their signatures were forged in the party’s communication endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP.

Quick rise and fall

An alumnus of Kolkata’s South Point High School and Ashutosh College, Ritabrata came to the limelight as a student leader in the early 2000s. He was named the All India general secretary of CPI(M)’s student wing SFI and led the organisation for eight years. Known to be close to Left veteran and CP(M)’s former general secretary, the late Sitaram Yechury, Ritabrata’s rise in the CPI(M), then known to shy away from projecting young faces, was quick.

At 34 years old, the CPI(M) chose him for a Rajya Sabha seat. Three years after his Rajya Sabha entry, this rapid climb up the ladder of power would meet a setback. In 2017, the CPI(M) suspended and later expelled him.

Also Read | As TMC shrinks in Bengal, can a united Congress, Left fill opposition vacuum?

A lifestyle alleged to be inconsistent with the party’s ideals – Ritabrata was spotted with an Apple smartwatch – and “anti-party activities” were cited as reasons. At the time, the expulsion was also seen as a fallout between the tussle between the Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury camps within the CPI(M). Days before the expulsion, Ritabrata made explosive remarks in an interview, saying his fight was against top party leaders Prakash and Brinda Karat and former MP and CPI(M)’s current state secretary Mohammed Salim.

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Later that year, a research scholar accused Ritabrata of rape, alleging that he had exploited her on the false promise of marriage. The MP accused the woman of blackmail and extortion. Visuals from a personal video call went viral, and the once young, dynamic leader was now a castaway.

The switch

Following his expulsion by the CPI(M), Ritabrata joined the TMC and went on to head the party’s trade union arm. In 2021, he told The Telegraph in an interview that his then-boss, Mamata, was the real Leftist leader.

In 2024, the TMC nominated him for a Rajya Sabha seat after the resignation of former MP Jawhar Sircar.

In the recent elections, Ritabrata successfully contested as a TMC candidate from the Uluberia Purba Assembly constituency despite the BJP’s sweep of Bengal, in which many seasoned Trinamool leaders were trounced.

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Shortly after his win, however, Ritabrata became a talking point, not to the amusement of the TMC leadership. A video of him crossing paths and exchanging pleasantries with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Delhi’s Banga Bhaban went viral. He later told the media that it was “courtesy” and asked if he should have ignored the CM’s greetings. He said he did not believe in “that kind of politics”.

The crackdown

On Monday, Adhikari said Banerjee and Saha had informed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose that they had not signed the TMC’s communication naming Chattopadhyay as the LoP. Soon after, the Trinamool issued statements, expelling Ritabrata and Saha.

“It has been brought to the notice of the All India Trinamool Congress through its competent authority that, despite having been elected as a candidate nominated by the AITC, you have repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorised leadership of the party and have made yourself involved in anti-party activities,” a communication addressed to the MLAs said.

Without naming Ritabrata, Mamata told the media, “Someone who was earlier with CPI(M) is doing it all. We gave him a ticket, depriving others. My apologies to those who were deprived.” On Tuesday, Mamata again alleged that there was a conspiracy hatched from Delhi to break the party.

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For Ritabrata, this marks a new chapter in his journey with the TMC. For a leader who jumped from the Left to the TMC, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Assembly within a decade, the possibilities are many.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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