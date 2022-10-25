Rishi Sunak: ‘Lesson for India’ or not, BJP vs Opposition

AS RISHI Sunak took over as Britain’s new Prime Minister, parties in India fought over what his elevation signifies, with Opposition leaders using the moment to lament growing “majoritarianism” and “divisiveness” in India, and the BJP citing A P J Abdul Kalam’s and Manmohan Singh’s rise as the country’s president and prime minister to hit back.

The BJP said no comparison could be made either between its welcome of Sunak’s achievement, and the party’s opposition to Sonia Gandhi becoming PM due to her Italian origin, after the Congress won the Lok Sabha polls in 2004. Responding to a Twitter user, BJP foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale underlined the difference between “Italy-born Sonia (who refused to take Indian citizenship for several decades after marriage with Rajiv)” and “UK-born Rishi with Indian ancestry”.

Among those who took a swipe at the BJP was PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and TMC MP Mohua Moitra. Mufti said Sunak’s elevation was a proud moment but it should also serve as a reminder that Britain has accepted an ethnic minority member as its premier but “we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA”.

Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out, asking Mehbooba if she would accept a minority as Jammu and Kashmir’s chief minister. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya noted that India has had three Muslim and one Sikh president besides a Sikh PM for 10 years, apart from minorities in top posts in the judiciary and armed forces. “It need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM,” he said.

The Congress attack was muted though, after it was caught on the wrong foot over remarks of its leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor, making the same point as Mufti. Chidambaram tweeted: “First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak. The people of the US and the UK have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office… there is a lesson to be learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism.”

Tharoor said, “… I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let’s honestly ask: can it happen here.”

BJP leaders quickly noted that Manmohan Singh, a Sikh, headed a Congress-led UPA government for two terms, and asked if Singh did not count as a “leader” for Chidambaram and Tharoor. Prasad said: “Some leaders have become hyper active against majoritarianism after the election of Rishi Sunak… Gently reminding them about the extraordinary Presidency of A P J Abdul Kalam, Manmohan Singh as PM for 10 years. A distinguished tribal leader Droupadi Murmu is now our President.”

Advertisement

Prasad said it was sad that instead of welcoming that a competent leader of Indian origin had become the UK prime minister, “It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point.”

Trying to stem embarrassment from what is a touchy issue for the party, the Congress said at a press conference that “India does not need to draw lessons from any other country”, and cited minorities who have occupied top posts in the past.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said respecting diversity was “India’s hallmark”. “In our country, Dr Zakir Hussain first became the President in 1967, then Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed became the President and Dr Abdul Kalam, and if I keep giving you examples, Barkatullah Khan became chief minister and A R Antulay also became the chief minister,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Asked about the remarks of Chidambaram and Tharoor, Ramesh said: “You should ask them… I will not speak on any other leader’s remarks.” He added: “Those who get a mandate will become prime minister… England’s party has made him the prime minister, we welcome it… Our society is unity in diversity and we have seen for many years that we respect diversity and give them equal rights and we don’t need to seek lessons from any other country. Our society will be strengthened through diversity.”