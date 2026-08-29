Rifts in Bihar NDA: Jitan Ram Manjhi son pitches for SC sub-quotas, faces Chirag counter

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president and Bihar Minister for Minor Water Resources, Santosh Kumar Suman, has triggered a debate by calling for a review of the quota policy, backing sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the reservation regime.

The HAM (S) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar as well as at the Centre.

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An MLC, Suman has argued that “reviewing reservation does not mean ending it but rather ensuring that its benefits reach the most vulnerable and historically marginalised communities that have been left behind”.

Suman, the elder son of Union Minister and HAM (S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, told reporters: “We are in favour of SC/ST sub-categorisation. We are simply asking for a review of the SC/ST quotas. We want quota benefits to reach the least privileged among us. What we are saying is in sync with what the Supreme Court has already said.”

In a landmark judgment on August 1, 2024, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench allowed states to sub-classify the SCs / STs to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes in these groups.

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The central government and the political leadership across a broad spectrum have supported the apex court’s ruling allowing states to ensure internal equity for marginalised sub-castes through “quota within quota”, even as they have opposed the exclusion of creamy layer.

HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan told The Indian Express: “We have always supported sub-categorisation among SCs/STs. The quota benefits (among Dalits) do not extend beyond leading SC groups of Ravidas and Paswan. HAM (S) wants to know why there is no IAS officer from Mushahar community.”

Rizwan also said: “The HAM (S) has been talking about the quota review because it is the right time to discuss it. After all, the RSS had earlier also talked about a review of quotas.”

The Jitan Ram Manjhi family is from the Mushahar group (SC). Among the most backward Dalit groups, Mushahar and its allied caste Bhuiyan account for about 4% of the SC population in Bihar, behind 5.3% Ravidas and 5.2% Paswan.

Chirag opposes sub-quotas

Another NDA ally, LJP (RV), the leading Dalit outfit in Bihar, has been however opposed to the apex court’s verdict on the SC / ST sub-categorisation and the exclusion of creamy layer.

LJP (RV) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan told The Indian Express: “We have been against both the SC/ST sub-categorisation and removal of creamy layer for the simple reason that quotas for the SCs/STs were given on the basis of their untouchability or social discrimination and not on economic criteria. When there can be discrimination against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in this country, the talk of sub-categorisation does not make any sense. And, Jitan Ram Manjhi too, had complained about social discrimination.”

A row recently erupted over a “purification” ritual organised in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after Kharge’s visit there. The Congress alleged that those who organised the “shuddhikaran havan” were linked to the BJP, which distanced itself from the event.

Chirag asserted that his party has been opposed to the SC/ST sub-categorisation also because they would remain a social block if they remained non-categorised. “Is there enough inter-caste marriages in the country? Do people give enough respect to even well-educated Dalits and feel comfortable with marrying their daughters to Dalit boys? We oppose sub-categorisation mainly because of social discrimination,” he said.

The LJP(RV) has 19 MLAs in Bihar and five Lok Sabha MPs, while the HAM(S) has five MLAs and only one MP.

BJP stance

Treading cautiously on the issue, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said: “Our position is clear. As long as social discrimination exists, reservation must continue. Reservation is a constitutional instrument of social justice, not against merit. The Supreme Court’s sub-categorisation judgment must be considered in light of empirical data. Our approach will be guided by constitutional principles and ensuring equitable distribution of benefits. There is no ambiguity. We remain firmly committed to reservation and social justice.”

HAM(S) play

The HAM (S) has also found “flaws” in the existing “Mahadalit” framework. The party has contended that despite 18 of 22 SC groups categorised as “Mahadalits” in 2008, “internal disparities” have remained and that only their sub-categorisation could address it.

The demands of the HAM (S) also include a state-level study evaluating literacy, government employment, and high-level representation for each SC/ST sub-caste; division of the SC/ST quotas into sub-categories so that extremely marginalised sub-groups get dedicated reservations; and a review mechanism focused on widening the reach of quotas rather than reducing or eliminating them.