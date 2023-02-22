In times of rift between non-BJP states and Governors, a warm send-off for Andhra Gov by Jagan, his govt

At a time when relations between governments and Governors are marred by controversies in most non-BJP states, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government honored outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday in style.

The Chief Minister and his government credited Harichandran with bringing decorum and dignity to the office and for facilitating coordination between various constitutional bodies and providing valuable guidance in development of the State.

Harichandan was last week appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh.

At a function organised by the state government in Vijayawada, Reddy hailed as exemplary Harichandran’s guidance to the State over the last three-and-a-half years. “Being an educationist, legal expert, freedom fighter and a writer, Biswabhusan Harichandan served as five-time MLA and four-term minister in Odisha and left an indelible mark among people there as an efficient administrator,” the CM said.

“Under his guidance, AP Red Cross Society extended wonderful services to the people and left a mark in the State, especially during the pandemic.”

Harichandran “guided the State like a father, gentleman and well-wisher” by showing love and affection towards the people, Reddy said.

All state ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials attended the farewell programme.

Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, who also spoke on the occasion, described Harichandran as a people’s Governor, and one who paid special interest towards understanding Telugu language and culture.

Replying to the felicitation, Harichandan said he was overwhelmed by the respect, love and affection shown by the Chief Minister and the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said he wondered in the initial days of his tenure as to how the government could implement different welfare schemes;l and when he asked this, Reddy told him that these could be undertaken with blessings of the people and God.

The Chief Minister has been implementing several welfare programmes for all sections of society, and Andhra Pradesh is far more advanced in the agricultural sector than many other states, the outgoing Governor said.

He said that RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) have become role models for the rest of the country.