Revanth Reddy set for ‘Varuna Yagam’, Opposition targets Congress over ‘farm distress’

On August 10, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will perform a ‘Varuna Yagam’ on the banks of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to seek “bountiful rains in Telangana”, the CM’s Office announced on Friday.

After the yagam on Monday, the date for which was set by priests, vedic scholars, and astrologers of the Yadagirigutta temple, Reddy will also participate in a purnahuti (concluding offering) ceremony. “Special prayers will be offered with a resolution that the Krishna and Godavari rivers and local tanks receive good inflows, and agriculture and livestock thrive in the season,” a CMO release said.

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Reddy’s tryst with the religious ritual has come in the middle of a monsoon season that began in June at a 61% rainfall deficit. While the monsoon caught up in July, with Telangana receiving 224.3mm of rainfall against the normal 227.6mm, shrinking the monthly deficit to a marginal 1%, the cumulative rainfall deficit over the last two months remains at 5% for this monsoon season.

The yagam comes amid persistent Opposition pressure on the Congress government from the BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who have expressed concerns over the state’s agricultural output this year.

“We have been raising the concerns of farmers before the Congress government. From the Congress government’s apathy to clear financial assistance for farmers to possible disruption of free power for farmers, there are several issues plaguing the agriculture sector,” said a BRS leader, who added the party does not oppose the yagam.

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The BRS, however, has been strongly opposing the creation of a separate Farmers’ Power Distribution Company, claiming it would threaten the ongoing 24-hour free electricity supply to the agriculture sector.

The party has also been criticising the Congress over alleged delays and non-implementation of financial schemes, including Rythu Bharosa investment support for farmers. The BRS has also been demanding the immediate release of water from tanks and bunds for crop protection owing to the delayed monsoon rains.

The BRS has also been targeting the Congress government over the non-availability of urea and other fertilisers in the state. However, given that BRS supremo and two-time CM K Chandrashekar Rao had himself held similar yagams in 2015, 2019 and 2023 for Telangana’s prosperity, the BRS said the party is not against the performance of religious rituals. “We all need God’s blessings,” a BRS leader said.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been criticising the government for non-implementation of central schemes for farmers. The BJP Kisan Morcha has been demanding the implementation of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, claiming the state’s hesitation in implementing the scheme has left local farmers vulnerable to natural calamities.

The party has been criticising the state government for months-long delays in procurement of paddy and maize at Indira Kranthi Pathakam (IKP) procurement centres. The BJP also led a protest accusing the Congress administration of failing to ensure comprehensive crop-loan waivers to farmers.

“There is nothing wrong in holding a yagam,” BJP state president N Ramchandar Rao said, adding that CM Reddy is only trying to ward off the farmers’ ire. “What is preventing the state from implementing the PM Fasal Bima Yojana?” Rao said. “The government has not been supporting the farmers in drought and floods. What welfare are they praying for?” another BJP leader said, adding the Congress has a “history of diverting attention” from real issues.

Meanwhile, several farmers’ rights groups in Telangana, such as the Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), have been opposing the government’s proposal to take over farm land for its “Future City” and “Pharma City” township projects.

“Here is a government elected for its so-called progressive views taking to publicity stunts like yagams instead of creating a clear-cut progress report for farmers’ welfare in the state. Farmers organisations have not asked the government to hold a yagam, but to return our farm lands acquired for development of special economic zones,” said an RSV leader.

Adding that the RSV is not against the yagam, the leader said, “It’s Revanth Reddy’s prerogative if he wants to hold a religious event for farmers. We are just hoping he will follow it up with real measures of welfare for the farmers.”