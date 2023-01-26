In speeches on Republic Day, Constitution, Judiciary, tussle with Governors to the fore

In their Republic Day addresses, Chief Ministers across the country spoke about the Constitution and its message. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also spoke of “Chinese aggression” along the border, while his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma called the United Liberated Front of Asom (I) the “last mile” to peace in the state.

The deteriorating relationship between governors and state governments was on display too — Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, also known as KCR, did not attend an event on the occasion ,while DMK allies boycotted a high tea organised by Governor R N Ravi in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in the presence of CM MK Stalin unfurls the Tricolour on the 74th Republic Day at Chennai pic.twitter.com/OxDN8ZVdme — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

In his speech Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is moving fast on the path of development. There has been a change in the mindset of people and this change should reflect in the ULFA (I), too. ULFA (I) is the last mile in the path to peace. I am confident we will be able to reach there soon,” the CM said.

In Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. CM KCR did not attend the event. The Raj Bhavan and the BRS government in the state have been engaged in a tussle for a while. Soundararajan has complained of protocol not being followed with regard to her office and the government has expressed reservations about pending Bills.

In an apparent dig at the BRS government, Soundararajan said: “My attachment with Telangana is not three years old. It came from birth. My role would definitely be there in the progress of Telangana people. My biggest strength is hard work, honesty and love. Some may not like me. But, I like Telangana people. That’s why, I will work, however hard it is.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attends the wreath-laying ceremony at Veerula Sainik Smarak Ground in Secunderabad on #RepublicDay. He skipped the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag pic.twitter.com/sToOrXkaNa — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

In his address on the eve of Republic Day Wednesday, Kejriwal said that despite Chinese aggression, India’s trade with Beijing has increased by 50 per cent. In what was a veiled swipe at the BJP-led Centre, he called for a boycott of China to send out a strong message.

“Our soldiers put in all their might to fight the Chinese on the border. It is now the duty of all citizens and all governments to stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and support them… It is our duty to boycott China, look into its eyes and make it clear that we will not compromise on national security,” he said.

He also spoke of alleged “harassment” faced by states and Union Territories at the hands of the Centre- appointed governors and lieutenant governors. He wondered whether “a dark shadow was looming over democracy in the country”.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday stressed the need to protect the values upheld by the Constitution, for India to continue as a sovereign, secular and democratic republic. He said it is the “Constitution that determines and defines the essence of India, the world’s largest democratic nation, with equal emphasis on its cultural diversities”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his speech to party members, urged fellow Indians to stand up against the “onslaught on the judiciary” and strengthen the country’s Constitution while ensuring the rights of the poor. “A well-planned conspiracy is on to weaken the Dalit, tribal and backward communities. The poor are being deprived of their rights. Work to make one brother fight against another, people of one religion against those of the other, and people of one caste against those of the other is going on 24×7… and the Prime Minister and his government have nothing to do except making speeches and campaigning for elections,” he said.

Claiming that there are some people who have never believed in the Indian Constitution and never respected it, he said, “Today the same people are busy in weakening every constitutional institution. They topple elected governments through the back door. By misusing the institutions, they intimidate and threaten the Opposition, implicate them in false cases.”

(With inputs from PTI)