Rehab India Foundation is PFI charitable wing, one of the oldest affiliates

Following the ban order issued by the Union Government, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), a charitable hand of the Popular Front of India (PFI), has announced the suspension of all its programmes and operations.

“Rehab will take legal advice on the order. We will completely comply with this order and have closed all offices and the village programmes ever since,” Rehab India announced on social media Wednesday.

Founding chairman of PFI, as well as its earlier form National Development Front, E Abubacker is also the chairman of the RIF.

Headquartered in Delhi, Rehab India Foundation is a non-profit charity outfit mainly working in villages in the North and Northeastern regions of the country. It operated like any other professional NGO and has been run with professional management support.

In June this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had provisionally attached around Rs 68.6 lakh lying in different bank accounts belonging to PFI in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of over Rs 59 lakh, and 10 of its frontal organisation Rehab India Foundation with a balance of Rs 9.5 lakh.

“Investigation revealed that more than Rs 60 crore were deposited to the accounts of PFI, including more than Rs 30 crore in cash since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 crore were deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010,” the ED had stated then.

In 2012, the PFI NGO had only 15,000 beneficiaries, but in 2021, it had risen to 60,000.

Since its launch in 2012, the PFI charity wing has been actively involved in villages with community development and short-term skill development programmes for women. Most of their recent charitable activities have been in Bihar and Assam villages. It had adopted students from the villages to equip them to attend entrance examinations for various centres such as the Darul Huda Islamic University.

Rehab Foundation, Kerala

Rehab Foundation is one of the oldest of the PFI associates. Formed in 1991 at Manjeri in Malappuram, Rehab Foundation had been working among socially and economically weaker sections of society. PFI former state president C Abdul Hameed is the secretary of Rehab Foundation, Kerala. It runs a school for mentally challenged children.