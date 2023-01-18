Row over unnecessary comments, including those on films, overshadow our hard work: PM Modi to party cadre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned BJP party leaders from making unnecessary remarks against films and personalities to grab headlines. During the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

A BJP office bearer, who was present at the meeting said, “In his speech yesterday, the Prime Minister cautioned those who make statements to grab headlines. He told them that they should refrain from doing so. He said that sometimes the comments on films or personalities overshadow the hard work we have done.”

This comes amid the boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ by a few prominent BJP leaders, including Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra.

Narottam Mishra had objected to Deepika Padukone’s costume in the song and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its “rectification”.

A right-wing organisation based in Chandigarh has urged the local administration to ban the screening of the upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan and has sought criminal action against its makers over the song Besharam Rang. Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to release on December 25. The movie has run into a controversy since its first song, Besharam Rang, released earlier this week. The song, featuring the two lead actors, was criticised by a certain section for being ‘provocative’.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement recently that the makers of “Pathaan” have been asked to implement “advised changes…including the songs and submit the revised version”. The move comes days after one of the movie’s songs, “Besharam Rang”, featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini, faced social media backlash allegedly for “hurting Hindu sentiments”. The song was released on YouTube by the producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), on December 12.

Last year, members of a Hindu outfit on Thursday staged a protest against Aamir Khan-starrer film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, demanding a ban on it in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities. Members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the movie and held a protest in front of I P Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur. State president of the Sena’s youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and he is against the Sanatan Dharma.