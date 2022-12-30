After record landslide, BJP in Gujarat eyes 2024; Congress clutches at drawing board

With the BJP having just clinched the Gujarat Assembly elections for the seventh consecutive time, putting up its best-ever performance by winning 156 of the total 182 seats, the party now seems to be looking to work out an action plan to deliver on the poll promises it made to the people of the state.

In the upcoming year, the BJP will also focus on its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, who was the architect of the party’s landslide in the recent Asembly polls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Gujarat BJP leader said, “The way forward for the party in 2023 will certainly be to work towards fulfilling the promises we have made to people during elections. It will also be the year in which our party and government will work towards making Gujarat state a one trillion economy.”

The BJP leader also said, “The party will further strengthen its organisational structure in the state. Winning 156 seats is a huge mandate which can also be termed as a massive responsibility as a ruling party. However, our attempt will be to ensure that the party workers remain grounded without being arrogant. And being a disciplined cadre, it is not a big task for the BJP workers.”

The principal Opposition, the Congress party, on the other hand, is facing the toughest challenge in the state. The party registered its worst performance in the Assembly polls as its tally plummeted to just 17 from 77 seats it had won in 2017.

The grand old party is struggling to find a way out of its unprecedented crisis.

A party leader said, “Victory and defeat are part of electoral politics. However, this particular Assembly election outcome is shocking for us. We clearly require introducing massive changes in the party organisational structure and the way we reach out to the people of Gujarat. It is a challenge to shake off the disappointment coming from these elections and our party leadership is definitely working towards it. And the Haath se Haath Jodo campaign starting from January 26 across the state is part of the exercise. ”

Grappling with the task to work out its future roadmap, the Congress is yet to name its Legislature Party leader even as the first session of the newly-constituted Assembly has come to an end.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new player in Gujarat politics, which has opened its account by winning five Assembly seats, seems to be now looking

to consolidate its position in the state, gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2027 Assembly polls.

A Gujarat AAP leader said, “The year 2022 has given a lot to AAP. We have opened our account in Goa Assembly. We ended the BJP rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. In Gujarat, we have got five seats with a total vote share of over 13.5%. We have got the status of a national party. Our party has already started working on the road ahead in Gujarat.”

The AAP leader also said: “We are already planning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and then for the 2027 Assembly polls. We might be just five MLAs, but in coming days you will see them raising issues across the state beyond their constituencies.”