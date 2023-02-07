Took years to rebuild Gujarat after quake, we understand the pain of people in Turkey, Syria: PM Modi to BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India being a country that went through natural calamities like earthquakes, would do everything possible to help Turkey and Syria where massive tremors have taken thousands of lives and flattened properties. PM Modi, who was addressing BJP MPs for the first time after the Union Budget, urged them to visit their respective constituencies and inform people about the pro-people aspects of the Budget.

“The PM said that we have seen what happened in Gujarat and it took years to build it, so we understand the pain of the people in Turkey and Syria. He said we have already sent a rescue team and they are on their way. If required, we will send more, he added,” a BJP MP said after the meeting.

A senior citizen sits outside his house damaged in the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. (Express archive photo) A senior citizen sits outside his house damaged in the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. (Express archive photo)

Pointing out that the Union Budget has “something for all”, the Prime Minister asked them to highlight this aspect at all public meetings and interactions. PM Modi said the Budget had special provisions for the middle class and poorer sections, so party MPs will have to explain these proposals as well as the benefits of the rejigged tax slabs.

A view of rehabilitation houses after one year of earthquake at Gujarat’s Bhuj. (Express archive photo by Javed Raja) A view of rehabilitation houses after one year of earthquake at Gujarat’s Bhuj. (Express archive photo by Javed Raja)

According to PM Modi, all budgets presented by BJP governments have been pro-poor and even the Opposition could not find much to criticise in this year’s Budget.