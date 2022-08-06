RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard

August 6, 2022 10:41:04 pm
As former Union minister R C P Singh quit the Janata Dal (United) Saturday after being dealt a series of snubs by JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his exit seemed to be an inevitable outcome of his falling-out with Kumar.
Singh’s exit came on the heels of the JD(U)’s move seeking an explanation from him on allegations of corruption over properties acquired by him and his family since 2013. He rejected these allegations as a “bid to humiliate him”.
The 63-year-old Singh was forced to resign from the Narendra Modi Cabinet early last month days after he was denied another Rajya Sabha nomination by the JD(U), which marked a fall from grace for the leader, who had as quick a rise within the party ranks.
A two-time JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP who also became its national president, R C P Singh – or Ram Chandra Prasad Singh – had made his way into Nitish’s close circles keeping a low profile. The only instance observers in Patna recall of his being vocal earlier is when poll strategist Prashant Kishor briefly challenged his authority as de facto number two to Nitish.
An Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, Singh had first come in contact with Nitish when he was posted as private secretary to then Union minister Beni Prasad Verma in 1996. Nitish and Singh are said to have bonded over the fact that both come from Nalanda district in Bihar and are Kurmi (as was Verma). Nitish was also said to have been impressed with Singh’s acumen as a bureaucrat.
When Nitish became Union railway minister, Singh became his special secretary, later following the JD(U) leader through his various portfolios.
After Kumar became the CM in November 2005, Singh moved to Bihar. He came to play a key role in postings, and as Nitish’s principal secretary, was seen as the CM’s voice. Soon, Singh’s influence extended to the JD(U).
In 2010, Singh took voluntary retirement from the IAS and was nominated by the JD(U) to the Rajya Sabha. He was renominated in 2016. During this time, the only instance of Singh feeling a challenge to his position was when Kishor shot up in the JD(U) like a meteor, and burnt out as quickly. As organisational general secretary of the party, Singh is known to have not taken kindly to the political strategist, appointed JD(U) vice-president, meeting party leaders. The emergence of a second power centre apparently with the blessing of Nitish was noted by all. Eventually, Singh prevailed and Kishor exited.
During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Singh had run into a spot of controversy two days before the first phase of voting, after a violent clash during immersion of a Durga idol left one dead in Munger, allegedly in police firing. Singh faced violent protests when he visited Begusarai, with the Opposition raising the fact that Singh’s daughter Lipi Singh was the SP of Munger. The Election Commission later moved Lipi Singh out.
The falling out between Singh and Nitish is believed to have happened during the Cabinet formation of the second Modi-led NDA government. Nitish, who had refused to join the first Modi government, pondered changing his mind in 2019, but reportedly wanted berths for two — for Singh as well as his other long-time lieutenant, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. When that didn’t come through, the JD(U) stayed out.
In the 2021 Modi Cabinet expansion though, R C P Singh surprisingly found place as Union steel minister. He reportedly forwarded his name without Nitish’s consent, an unforgivable transgression in the party where Nitish’s writ runs supreme.
His own party levels graft charge, stung RCP Singh quits JD(U)
