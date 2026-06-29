RCP Singh left without a political home, but JD(U) not keen on taking him in

While former Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) MP RCP Singh’s meeting with party chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday sparked a buzz about a possible reconciliation and return to the party fold after four years, most top party leaders are firmly opposed to the idea.

These leaders believe that the party’s future should revolve around Nitish’s son, Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, and the common refrain among them is that bringing back Singh would create two power centres.

“I have known Nitish Kumar for 25 years. Nobody can fully understand this relationship. I still consider him my guardian. He was very happy to see me; the radiance on his face said it all,” Singh told the media after the meeting; asked about a possible return, he added, “I have always been with him.” Singh also praised Nishant, saying, “He has always been ‘Nishi’ to me. I am very happy to see him doing well. We have shared a very close bond.”