RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Bengal varsity rows

In the wake of the West Bengal government-run Rabindra Bharati University (RBU)’s Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury’s move Thursday to send his resignation to the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that he was denied entry to his office by the members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the TMC’s students wing, for over two weeks, the role and “interference” of the TMCP in the affairs of state universities have come under scanner.

The RBU incident is the latest in a series of such rows in various state universities that were allegedly stoked by the TMCP.

The RBU V-C row was followed by a clash between the TMCP activists and the members of the SFI, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s students wing, at the Presidency University in Kolkata on Friday. The SFI accused the TMCP members of having allegedly assaulted their activists outside the university premises and even released a video to substantiate their allegations. The TMCP, on the other hand, charged that the members of the SFI and Independent Consolidation (IC) tore up and burnt their posters and banners inside the university premises.

Four months ago, the state-aided Aliah University V-C Mohammad Ali resigned from his position after a former university student was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting him. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. The alleged TMCP-affiliated accused Giyasuddin Mondal along with some of his followers had on April 1 entered Ali’s office and rained threats and abuses on him. He demanded that the candidates’ list released for the university’s PhD course be scrapped and the names recommended by him be incorporated in a fresh list. After the video clip of the incident made waves, Mondal was arrested later. Following the incident, Ali quit the Aliah University and returned to the Jadavpur University.

In the same month, a TMCP leader in the Jadavpur University (JU) was heard boasting (in an audio clip which had also gone viral) that he has the power to “rough up professors by grabbing their collars” if they do not fall in line. The TMCP’s JU unit president Sanjib Pramanik, in the purported audio clip, was heard saying, “Jadavpur er kon teacher er golar collar dhorte hobe? Sanjib Pramanik ke bolo, eto boro khomota rakhe Sanjib Pramanik. (Just tell me which teacher’s neck collar you want me to grab? Just tell Sanjib Pramanik, he has the power to do so).”

TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya condemned both the RBU and Presidency University rows. “If such incidents have taken place then it should be condemned. These are unfortunate incidents which must not take place. We are looking into the incident at RBU and trying to find out what had actually happened. At Presidency University, posters and banners of our party were torn and burnt. Nevertheless, peaceful atmosphere must prevail in university campuses,” said Bhattacharya.

Referring to the Presidency University clash, the SFI state joint-secretary, Subhajit Sarkar, said, “The TMCP had gheraoed our students from outside the Presidency campus. Those who had come are not students of the university but outsiders. Once our members went outside the campus they were beaten up by these TMCP members. We strongly condemn this assault.” The SFI also called for a protest rally at College Street near the university Saturday to demand action against the “guilty” TMCP members.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha targeted the TMCP, alleging that “The TMC is only interested in interfering in university matters and looking for ways to extort money. They are not bothered about the academics and education in the university campus.”

Referring to the RBU and Presidency College incidents, senior TMC leader Tapash Roy said, “It is unacceptable. I think the administration should act in the matter. We cannot tolerate such incidents in universities.”